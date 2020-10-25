Allen Johnson: Police are overworked and underpaid. But they still must be accountable.

This is a dangerous and irresponsible notion, like doctors not working as hard to save lives because others in their profession have been sued for malpractice.

So, let me be clear …

I believe most officers strive to be fair and honorable.

I believe we expect police to handle too many societal problems that should have been addressed beforehand by parents, teachers, preachers, the mental health system, and last, but certainly not least, local and state politicians.

I believe in the need for sensible police reform.

I believe in the concept of community policing and I wish more officers lived in the areas they serve.

I don’t believe that every allegation of police misconduct is valid, but too many are.

And as much as I continue to respect and appreciate our police, I don’t consider them above being questioned or criticized or held accountable.

Nor should they see themselves that way.

When they enjoy the full trust and confidence of the community, their jobs will be easier. And we’ll all be safer.