Allen Johnson: Police are overworked and underpaid. But they still must be accountable.

My brother-in-law is a retired captain on the Greensboro police force who, thankfully, managed to come home to my sister safely and soundly after every shift.
He is good man — a Scout leader, a church leader and a devoted father and husband who is well-liked and -respected by, well, everybody.
I want to be like him when I grow up.
On the few occasions he talked about his work, he told us some harrowing stories:
About the stench of death from a crime scene that settles into your clothing and lingers like a haunting spirit.
About frantic foot chases with fleeing fugitives through alleys and across fields.
About how hard it can be to subdue a person who doesn't want to be subdued.
His solution: To reason with them.
It usually worked, he says.
He didn’t call it de-escalation, but that’s what it was.
For a while after retirement he worked as a recruiter for the GPD.
Now he has decided to spend more time with my sister and the grandkids. And taking trips that the demands of his career, and my sister’s, didn’t always allow.
He’s certainly earned it.
I’ve personally known lots of Greensboro police officers over the years: a K-9 officer who was a good friend of my brother; a downtown bike cop with whom I'd regularly strike up conversations with during walks; yet another officer whom I met at a church service and who had a gentle soul and an adorable family; an ex-officer turned private detective whom I was paired with during a human relations initiative called the Greensboro Bicentennial Mosiac Partnerships; a pair of sheriff's deputies in my model train club.
All are good people. Some became close friends.
I’ve had what I believe were positive relationships with a number of Greensboro chiefs as well, including Robert White, Ken Miller, Wayne Scott and, yes, David Wray.
Wray became a controversial figure during a time when the department was wracked by racial divisions that nearly ripped it apart.
But my personal dealings with him were always cordial and helpful. Once I called him for background information for an editorial and he drove over in person rather than settle for a phone conversation.
Then there’s the current chief, Brian James, who grew up next door to me and seems off to a hopeful start, despite COVID and the civil unrest in May and everything else.
Finally, I’d be remiss not to mention a longtime sheriff, BJ Barnes, who now is mayor of Summerfield.
Sometimes BJ would call me out of the blue to recommend a new restaurant. Other times we’d debate an issue over the phone, always civilly. Occasionally we even agreed.
BJ stopped calling after his stunning loss in the 2018 election, which left him hurt and embittered. But I thought he was a good sheriff. And I liked his candor.
I guess I’m telling you all of this to say that I’ve always respected and appreciated our police.
Theirs is a dangerous and stressful job that demands too much and pays too little.
Now, here we are, in the middle of a pandemic and a disappointing national standoff over police reform.
I'd held out hope after the horrific death of George Floyd that there finally would be an reckoning about abusive conduct by some officers.
But somehow criticism of bad behavior by bad cops has been misrepresented as an indictment of them all.
To question the way things are is to be labeled as anti-police.
That's both inaccurate and unfair.
In some departments — not here, thankfully — police have reacted to criticism by not being as committed to their work.
This is a dangerous and irresponsible notion, like doctors not working as hard to save lives because others in their profession have been sued for malpractice.
So, let me be clear …
I believe most officers strive to be fair and honorable.
I believe we expect police to handle too many societal problems that should have been addressed beforehand by parents, teachers, preachers, the mental health system, and last, but certainly not least, local and state politicians.
I believe in the need for sensible police reform.
I believe in the concept of community policing and I wish more officers lived in the areas they serve.
I don’t believe that every allegation of police misconduct is valid, but too many are.
And as much as I continue to respect and appreciate our police, I don’t consider them above being questioned or criticized or held accountable.
Nor should they see themselves that way.
When they enjoy the full trust and confidence of the community, their jobs will be easier. And we’ll all be safer.
I say this not as an affront to good police, which I still believe most are. They have my gratitude.
In fact, some of my best friends are cops.
