Allen Johnson: Road rage in Country Park? Say it isn't so!

It was a rare sound in Country Park — a blaring car horn — followed by an even rarer sight: A car rounding the paved oval roadway that loops the twin lakes and a smattering of tree-shaded picnic shelters.

And then another sound you don’t hear a lot in the park: People screaming at one another.

The best I could tell, the car’s driver wanted a pair of pedestrians to move out of the way.

The pedestrians refused and waved the car around them.

As you may know, most vehicular traffic is not allowed into County Park. But some cars are permitted through the gates by park personnel if they are involved in special events there or if their passengers have physical disabilities.

I routinely run and walk on Sundays through Country Park, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park and Forest Lawn Cemetery.

They are quiet and peaceful, a sprawling, sun-dappled respite from the maddening world outside.

Most of what you usually hear are the muffled conversations of walkers and the rhythmic huffing of runners.

Not outbreaks of road rage.

There had been enough space for the car to pass around the couple but, as far as I can tell, the driver felt entitled to the right of way. And so did the people.

And suddenly a Sunday afternoon in the park had become a little less pleasant, if only momentarily.

In one sense, the incident was unremarkable. Stuff happens. Sometimes people get on each other’s nerves.

Then again, could it be a sign of the times?

You’d think that Sundays at the park would be the last, greatest refuge in a nation that seems increasingly hot and bothered about nearly everything.

Now I’m starting to wonder if even our parks are being infected, in slow drips, by the tumult of the world around them.

Consider, for example, a gentle crackdown at Country Park’s close neighbor on dog owners who are either walking their dogs on park trails without leashes or not cleaning up their dogs’ business ... or both. As a result, the park has temporarily banned dogs from some of its trails.

Judging from the blowback reflected in letters and columns in the News & Record, you would have thought a ranger had spat on the flag.

I am hopeful that this new battle on the site of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse is more of a skirmish than a war.

But, with Memorial Day approaching and the summer unofficially beginning, I hope patrons of both parks will stow their hostilities at the gate.

Herewith, in that spirit, a few recommendations:

To the distracted guy whizzing on your bike around the Country Park loop while having VERY LOUD cellphone conversations: There are walkers and runners in your path, some with pets and children, many of whom are prone to make sudden stops. But if you must have a deep discussion during your ride, please be aware that the rest of us are not especially interested in hearing it.

To the runners and pedestrians: A bike lane is clearly marked in Country Park. In the military park, one side of the paved road is designated for people. The other is designated for cars and cyclists. Please stay in your lane, for safety and as a common courtesy.

To cyclists on the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway: It can be startling and downright frightening if you pass a runner or walker from behind at light speed without a warning. People don’t always walk or run in perfectly straight lines and even a glancing blow from a speeding cyclist could seriously injure someone.

To groups of people who walk three or more abreast along the greenway: You’re not sharing the path. Pretend you’re on a road with two-way traffic (because, actually, you are).

To people who like listening to their music without using ear buds, as they walk, run or ride: If you must, please understand that because you like what you’re listening to, the rest of the world may not.

To the few people who must cuss while they stroll: Don’t. These are local parks, not the set of “The Real Housewives.”

To be clear, none of these issues are major problems now.

And they don’t need to be.

One of the most alluring things about these parks is that they appeal to people of all shapes, sizes, ages, colors, incomes and political persuasions.

They belong to all of us, which means they are to be shared, with respect and common courtesy.

And there’s more than enough room for everyone … if we’re willing to make it.