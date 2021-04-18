Allen Johnson: Ronnie Long is mad as hell. You would be, too.

Forgiveness and grace?
For now, at least, Ronnie Long wants no part of either.
He is mad as hell. And it’s easy to understand why.
Long has had nearly 44 years of his life stolen from him for a crime he didn’t commit.
A sloppy and willfully negligent miscarriage of justice sealed his conviction — and could have cost him his life.
When Long was arrested he faced the death penalty. But he was sentenced to 80 years in prison instead.
Only after he had actively served more than one-half of that sentence did the courts finally acknowledge their mistake.
So not even a pardon from Gov. Roy Cooper and a $750,000 check from the state can salve the hurt and anger he feels.
“Fair? What’s fair?” Long told The Charlotte Observer, his voice rising. “Ask yourself that question when these people took away your 20s, your 30s, your 40s, your 50s and they started in on your 60s.”
In 1976, an all-white jury convicted Long, who is Black, of raping the widow of a Cannon Mills executive.
We now know that evidence in the case was either destroyed or intentionally withheld from his defense lawyers. And the jury pool had been tampered with.
So excuse Long if he isn’t feeling particularly blessed after being freed in December into a world he did not know.
The year he was convicted Jimmy Carter was president, Dean Smith was coaching Carolina basketball and a gallon of gas cost 59 cents.
As for that $750,000 from the state, which Long received earlier this month, that comes to $17,000 for each year Long spent in a prison cell. Which is slightly below the poverty line for a household of two in North Carolina.
What price tag do you put on a lost year that can never be recovered?
“Ain’t no way in hell that you put me in the penitentiary and then tell me what I’m worth,” Long, 65, told the Observer.
You would hope that Long’s living nightmare was an aberration. But it isn’t. Our justice system favors white over Black and rich over poor. It is overburdened and under-resourced. Sometimes, as in Long’s case, it is just plain crooked.
And you don’t have to look far to see the damage.
LaMonte Armstrong of Greensboro was wrongly convicted of the 1988 murder of an N.C. A&T professor and spent 17 years in prison.
Like Long, Armstrong received a $750,000 check from the state. The city of Greensboro also paid him a $6.42 million settlement (flawed police work had helped to lead to this conviction).
Yet his time as a free man was short-lived. Armstrong died in 2019, only seven years after he walked out of prison.
Another Guilford County native, Keith Harward, was convicted in 1982 of rape and murder.
Harward spent 33 years in prison before being exonerated by DNA evidence.
Then there was Darryl Hunt of Winston-Salem, who spent more than 19 years behind bars for rape and murder before being freed by both DNA evidence and a confession by the actual murderer.
Hunt, Harward and Armstrong all viewed what had happened to them with a remarkable lack of bitterness.
“It seems the more that I continue to be of service to my fellow man and help people, the more God continues to serve me,” Armstrong told the News & Record following his release.
Harward told me in 2017 that he simply wanted to live in the now.
“Time is precious,” he said. “I can’t think about the future.”
Hunt viewed his imprisonment philosophically. At the rate his life was going at age 19, he told me following his release, he may not have been alive to see 2005, the year he was exonerated.
Sadly, Hunt also struggled with demons we couldn’t see. He died in 2016 from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He was only 51.
At last count, according to the Innocence Project, 182 death row inmates in the U.S. have been exonerated since 1973, and more than 2,700 people overall since 1989.
But God only knows how many innocent people have been put to death.
“There is no way to tell how many of the 1,532 people executed in the United States since 1976 may have been innocent,” the Death Penalty Information Center notes. Then it goes on to list 20 cases in which there was “strong evidence of innocence.”
So, while we rightly should be inspired and uplifted by the amazing spirits of people like Lamonte Armstrong, Darryl Hunt and Keith Harward, all of whom lost something precious and irretrievable, we also should appreciate and respect the seething anger of a Ronnie Long.
Long’s case is yet another argument for North Carolina to do what Virginia already has done — abolish the death penalty.
I certainly wouldn’t bet my life on a system as deeply flawed and fundamentally unequal as this one.
Would you?