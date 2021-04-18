Allen Johnson: Ronnie Long is mad as hell. You would be, too.

So excuse Long if he isn’t feeling particularly blessed after being freed in December into a world he did not know.

The year he was convicted Jimmy Carter was president, Dean Smith was coaching Carolina basketball and a gallon of gas cost 59 cents.

As for that $750,000 from the state, which Long received earlier this month, that comes to $17,000 for each year Long spent in a prison cell. Which is slightly below the poverty line for a household of two in North Carolina.

What price tag do you put on a lost year that can never be recovered?

“Ain’t no way in hell that you put me in the penitentiary and then tell me what I’m worth,” Long, 65, told the Observer.

You would hope that Long’s living nightmare was an aberration. But it isn’t. Our justice system favors white over Black and rich over poor. It is overburdened and under-resourced. Sometimes, as in Long’s case, it is just plain crooked.

And you don’t have to look far to see the damage.

LaMonte Armstrong of Greensboro was wrongly convicted of the 1988 murder of an N.C. A&T professor and spent 17 years in prison.