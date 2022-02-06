Allen Johnson: Rosemary Roberts: The gold standard as a journalist and a friend

“What Ginsburg has also brought to the court and public life is the gold standard for growing old,” she wrote. “She thrives on work and puts in a full day (and occasional night of it).”

You could say the same about Rosemary.

I saw a lot of that firsthand, having worked alongside her for 16 years, give or take.

When I first came into this job, she was a veteran and I was very much a newbie.

But she was warm and welcoming and never particularly impressed with herself, even though she had good reason to be.

She’d worked at The New York Times, The Charlotte Observer and the Greensboro Record. She taught journalism at UNCG. She traveled the world.

She mentored students and journalists and children of journalists — as well as new editorial page editors.

She raised two sons, both of whom went on to careers at the Times.

During my time on the opinion pages, she often filled in as a part-time editorial writer, but her weekly, and later monthly, columns were her claim to fame.