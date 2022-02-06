Allen Johnson: Rosemary Roberts: The gold standard as a journalist and a friend

Rosemary Roberts was a feisty, unabashed liberal from, of all places, Alabama.
She was born in the town of Albertville (population: 22,386) before a number of stops that first landed her here in 1964.
Lucky for us.
She was youthful and cheery and upbeat and unpretentious and relentlessly helpful.
And now, as hard as it is to believe, she’s gone.
The longtime News & Record columnist and editorial writer died on Jan. 26 at the age of 83.
I thought she might live forever. She had such energy and good humor and joy for life.
Her last column, on March 2, 2015, appropriately enough, was about Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Rose, as we sometimes called her, was marveling at the Supreme Court justice’s zestful approach to her work, even at age 81, and even while living with cancer, first in her colon, then her pancreas.
Ginsburg had dozed off during a State of the Union speech by President Barack Obama. When asked about it, The Notorious RBG joked that she’d had a glass of wine before the speech and wasn’t “entirely sober.”
Rosemary admired Ginsburg’s candor and appreciated the sense of humor the oldest justice at the time had brought with her to the bench.
“What Ginsburg has also brought to the court and public life is the gold standard for growing old,” she wrote. “She thrives on work and puts in a full day (and occasional night of it).”
You could say the same about Rosemary.
I saw a lot of that firsthand, having worked alongside her for 16 years, give or take.
When I first came into this job, she was a veteran and I was very much a newbie.
But she was warm and welcoming and never particularly impressed with herself, even though she had good reason to be.
She’d worked at The New York Times, The Charlotte Observer and the Greensboro Record. She taught journalism at UNCG. She traveled the world.
She mentored students and journalists and children of journalists — as well as new editorial page editors.
She raised two sons, both of whom went on to careers at the Times.
During my time on the opinion pages, she often filled in as a part-time editorial writer, but her weekly, and later monthly, columns were her claim to fame.
She was the kind of columnist our readers either loved … or loved to hate.
I still wonder if her conservative critics liked her the most. I suspect many of them looked forward to whatever reason she’d provide this month for them call for her firing or deportation.
Jesse Helms once referred to her as “ole Rosemary-what’s-her-name.” To others she was “that Roberts woman.”
(Once, when she took a week off, one of her critics called me to ask why. He sounded disappointed.)
But she didn’t mind her critics, and I never heard her treat them with anything but courtesy and respect. Not that she didn’t stand her ground.
“Among readers, she had some bitter detractors,” my former colleague, Doug Clark, said in a Facebook post, “but if they couldn’t present a cogent rebuttal, she didn’t give a damn.”
And probably no greater testament to her was her popularity throughout the News & Record.
Jaded journalists have gushed with such adjectives as “sweet,” “smart,” “funny,” “one of a kind,” “the consummate pro.”
So have others.
“Rosemary was always very nice to me,” a former News & Record ad manager, Gene Kemp, wrote on Facebook. “I really liked her. Even though I was in Advertising!”
(What Gene was saying, only half-joking, is that ad and news departments in our industry historically havemixed about as well as oil and water.)
Rose also continued her tradition of bringing her UNCG students to the newspaper for tours.
To be honest, not every tour occurred at the most opportune time. And they could be bittersweet affairs as our old building grew sadder and emptier with fewer people and more open spaces.
But, I thoroughly enjoyed every one of them. They made me feel younger. Rose made me feel important with her gracious introductions.
And she always left me with an encouraging word.
Wrote News & Record metro columnist Lorraine Ahearn in 2005, when Rose retired from editorial writing but continued to write her columns: “God is in his heaven, Rosemary is in the editorial department, and all is right with the world.”
Now Rosemary’s in heaven, too.
She was an accomplished journalist who paved a path and set an example for the many who followed her.
More important, she was a colleague and a friend and a deeply caring and decent person.
She was living proof: A rose is a rose is a rose.