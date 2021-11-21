Allen Johnson: Running while Black can be hazardous to your health

I don’t have a lot in common with Ahmaud Arbery.

He was much younger than I, only 23, and in infinitely better shape.

Like, me, however, Arbery, a former high school football player in Georgia, ran nearly every day, not only to keep in shape but to clear his mind.

I know the appeal.

Despite two creaky knees and a tender left foot, I continue to run (or something like it) every morning, when the air is cool and the sun hasn’t peeked yet over the horizon.

Sometimes it’s a short circuit through my neighborhood.

Other times the route is whimsical and open-ended, for however long to wherever my feet and knees are willing.

Those exploratory runs often take me places I’ve never been, through communities I’ve never seen before … and that have never seen me before.

There’s where another characteristic I share with Ahmaud Arbery comes to mind. I am Black.