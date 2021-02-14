Allen Johnson: Slowly, our memorials are beginning to reflect us all

Milstein also was inspired by a visit to the Auschwitz death camp, where 30% of the prisoners were female. In the sprawling complex of more than 40 concentration camps in Nazi-occupied Poland, more than 1.1 million Jews were killed.

If it comes to exist, the sculpture would be the first women’s Holocaust memorial in North Carolina “and one of the most substantial Holocaust memorials in the state,” Greensboro Downtown Parks manager Rob Overman told the News & Record’s Richard Barron.

Added Milstein: "As monuments come down that don't reflect our values, we create monuments that do."

There would be an educational component as well. A new nonprofit, Women of the Shoah Jewish Placemaking, plans a historical program to accompany the art.

The project exists now only as a clay maquette, or scale model. And, even if the legislature approves a state appropriation, $250,000 would pay only half the cost. A fund established through the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro will accept donations from the public.

The sculpture certainly merits support in Greensboro, whose Jewish community has played a significant role in local history. The Holocaust also must be remembered so that such atrocities are never repeated.