Allen Johnson: (Some of) the stuff I got wrong in 2021

Apparently, the factual account of a “large crowd of angry white people who didn’t want Black children in a white school” was too harsh for children to read about today.

The leader of Moms for Liberty in Williamson County, Tenn., also demanded that teachers not use words such as “segregation” “injustice,” “unequal,” “inequality” and “marching” in their grammar lessons.

In short, they don’t know nothin’ ‘bout history, and they don’t want to.

What will they come after next? Norman Rockwell’s iconic painting of Bridges?

Never did I imagine that what should have been the moment of racial reckoning in America could be twisted so completely and unrecognizably into a target for white grievance, egged on by soulless politicians.

And this wasn’t the only thing I got wrong in 2021. Among just a few of the others:

That the clear and obvious invasion of the Capitol on Jan. 6 would force Republicans to honestly confront the poisonous legacy of Donald Trump. Need I say anything else?