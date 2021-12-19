Allen Johnson: (Some of) the stuff I got wrong in 2021

In 2020, America seemed, finally, to get serious about race.
The torturous, slow-burn horror of George Floyd’s death, captured from start to excruciating finish on video, seemed to seize our collective conscience.
The words “Black Lives Matter” began to appear on pro sports uniforms and in corporate advertising.
Protests for racial justice sprouted not only in New York and Los Angeles … but Montana and Wyoming?
The NBA and NHL canceled games out of concerns for social justice.
Even Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben were ushered to the exits.
But as I predicted, it wouldn’t last. And in 2021, it didn’t.
Still, I was wrong. The backlash was more seething, shameless and self-righteous than I ever could have imagined.
As 2021 shudders to an end, a laboratory-concocted boogeyman, critical race theory, has joined alien abduction, Jewish death rays from space and the monster in the closet as Threats to Life as We Know It.
The term “woke” has become a cuss word and a punchline rolled into one.
White parents in some communities are demanding that certain books be banned, including one by and about Ruby Bridges, the little Black girl who was escorted by federal marshals into a previously all-white school in New Orleans while hecklers hurled racist taunts and objects in 1960.
Apparently, the factual account of a “large crowd of angry white people who didn’t want Black children in a white school” was too harsh for children to read about today.
The leader of Moms for Liberty in Williamson County, Tenn., also demanded that teachers not use words such as “segregation” “injustice,” “unequal,” “inequality” and “marching” in their grammar lessons.
In short, they don’t know nothin’ ‘bout history, and they don’t want to.
What will they come after next? Norman Rockwell’s iconic painting of Bridges?
Never did I imagine that what should have been the moment of racial reckoning in America could be twisted so completely and unrecognizably into a target for white grievance, egged on by soulless politicians.
And this wasn’t the only thing I got wrong in 2021. Among just a few of the others:
That the clear and obvious invasion of the Capitol on Jan. 6 would force Republicans to honestly confront the poisonous legacy of Donald Trump. Need I say anything else?
Republicans are not only denying the seriousness of that attack, many of them are making pilgrimages to Mar-a-Lago to kiss Trump’s … ring, including Senate candidate Mark Walker of Greensboro — who may withdraw from the race and run for Congress instead, at Trump’s behest. No matter how you try to parse it, anyone who seeks Trump’s blessing tacitly endorses that Big Lie that Trump was bilked out of his rightful reelection. That includes Walker and another GOP candidate for the Senate, Rep. Ted Budd, whose fawning ads gush about Trump’s endorsement.
That, with the development of effective vaccines in record time, COVID would be in the rearview mirror by now. I’ll spare you the details. You’re living them.
That the Greensboro City Council would manage the local COVID crisis always with the public’s health as its top priority. Then came the opening of the Tanger Center, and the council’s total lack of interest in requiring tests or proof of vaccinations to attend all shows there.
That “Good Skip” was too good to be true and wouldn’t last. But Melvin “Skip Alston, chairman of the Guilford County commissioners, has been steady and prudent in his most recent stint as the board’s leader — a far cry from his younger, more tempestuous days.
That Harold Martin was too good to be true and wouldn’t stay. Happily, I was wrong and the ageless Martin is in his 13th year as A&T chancellor.
That Jussie Smollett initially was telling the truth. Shame on him for the damage his dishonesty has done. And shame on me for not being more skeptical.
That, in light of previous legal challenges, Republicans in North Carolina would keep trying to gerrymander congressional and legislative districts, but wouldn’t be so obvious about it. How wrong could I be? There’s no shame to their game as Republicans draw the lines to maintain power, no matter what the majority of voters wants.
That Joe Biden would be a more competent and (thankfully) less exciting president than Donald Trump. Biden certainly is less exciting, but his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and his aimless border policy have lost him many Americans’ confidence. Both were monstrous, unforced errors that cost him credibility and magnified his other problems. Yes, it’s early. But it may be too late sooner than the Democrats think.
Then again, I could be wrong.
Allen Johnson is executive editorial page editor of the News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal.