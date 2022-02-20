Allen Johnson: Some random thoughts at 280 characters apiece

As the current expansion take greater shape at Country Park and the Greensboro Science Center, I’ll admit that the skywalk and amphitheater are impressive. But there’s still too much “stuff” at the expense of too many trees. There’s no country in Country Park anymore.

In case you didn’t notice, the deal for a new Lidl grocery store in a South Elm Street food desert involved zero dollars in tax incentives. How odd and refreshing.

“What we’re seeing in the NFL is the equivalent of if we had 80% to 90% of the coaches in the National Hockey League being African American.” (Kenneth Shropshire of Arizona State University, on how the NHL would look if it mirrored the NFL, where 70% of NFL players are Black, but only 6% of head coaches are Black.)

The GOP is so upset that Liz Cheney has a conscience that it’s pushing to change election law in Wyoming so that only Republicans can vote in her House primary.

And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is so miffed that Cheney sees Jan. 6, 2021, for what it was that he has endorsed her primary opponent.