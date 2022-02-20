Allen Johnson: Some random thoughts at 280 characters apiece

Tweet nothings from the nooks and crannies of a wandering mind, each in 280 characters or fewer:
The headline on a recent Thomas Friedman column in The New York Times summed up our national mood toward COVID perfectly: “Rights for All, Responsibilities for No One.”
The president of the Islamic Center of the Triad, Badi Ali, has died, leaving a big empty space in this community’s soul. Ali was at once gentle and tenacious, and his compassion was boundless. During one of our last conversations, he’d offered to buy lunch for the News & Record staff as a gesture of appreciation.
Some airlines want the government to create a no-fly list for violent and rowdy passengers (which some in the GOP oppose). I say by all means, yes. It’s an air-safety issue. Let ’em drive or walk to their final destination. I don’t care.
W. Kamau Bell’s four-part documentary “We Need To Talk About Cosby” is a thorough, nuanced and compelling case for why we should condemn Bill Cosby’s sins without dismissing his contributions.
Among the creepier moments in “We Need To Talk”: a clip from a “Cosby Show” episode in which Cliff Huxtable extolls the powers of his barbecue sauce as an aphrodisiac.
As the current expansion take greater shape at Country Park and the Greensboro Science Center, I’ll admit that the skywalk and amphitheater are impressive. But there’s still too much “stuff” at the expense of too many trees. There’s no country in Country Park anymore.
In case you didn’t notice, the deal for a new Lidl grocery store in a South Elm Street food desert involved zero dollars in tax incentives. How odd and refreshing.
“What we’re seeing in the NFL is the equivalent of if we had 80% to 90% of the coaches in the National Hockey League being African American.” (Kenneth Shropshire of Arizona State University, on how the NHL would look if it mirrored the NFL, where 70% of NFL players are Black, but only 6% of head coaches are Black.)
The GOP is so upset that Liz Cheney has a conscience that it’s pushing to change election law in Wyoming so that only Republicans can vote in her House primary.
And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is so miffed that Cheney sees Jan. 6, 2021, for what it was that he has endorsed her primary opponent.
McCarthy on Jan. 7, 2021: “(Donald Trump) should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action by President Trump to accept his share of responsibility, quell the brewing unrest and ensure President-elect Biden is able to successfully begin his term.”
From a letter in the Winston-Salem Journal: “Why is every disagreement ‘an assault on’ something or ‘a war on’ something? Can’t we just say we disagree, then discuss it?”
Ten years from now, I suppose, they won’t include books about George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery in school libraries because they’d contain violence and foul language and (egad!) racist words and acts that probably might provoke some children to feel uncomfortable — and then learn from it.
The Olympics’ enabling of Russian cheating is downright farcical. Even after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, skater Kamilla Valieva was allowed to compete. But after testing positive for nonperformance-enhancing marijuana, U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was banned in Tokyo. Tell me how that’s fair.
It’s saddening but not surprising that N.C. road fatalities rose even as traffic fell during the heights of the pandemic, many tied to speeding. Deaths in 2021 were the highest in decades. One side effect of COVID seems to be people driving like bats out of hell.
Downtown Greensboro is gathering steam after a COVID downturn with cranes on the horizon and a thriving arts center. But there are also boarded-up storefronts and an outbreak of graffiti. A troubling study in contrasts.
Seems as if someone is shooting someone else in Greensboro every day. And the solution is … more guns?
It appears the Tanger Center may get away with its ambivalence toward its own COVID safety policies by waiting out the criticism.
How is that, even during Black History Month, some readers complain that there are too many “Black stories” in the paper? Whatever happened to “the content of our character” versus the color of our …? Oh, never mind.
After the Florida State game, maybe I was wrong about the Tar Heels and karmic payback for academic fraud? After the Pittsburgh game, maybe I wasn’t.