Allen Johnson: Sometimes good people do the right thng, regardless

A long time ago, in a county not so far away, a member of a Triad city council, then called a Board of Aldermen, took a stand in an unnecessary battle over an unquestionably good idea.

In a testy debate over what Winston-Salem should name its new coliseum, a wisp of a woman with a pixie haircut, Martha Wood, broke a tie vote, supporting the notion that it should bear the name of a city native who had been awarded the Medal of Honor for his extraordinary valor under fire in Vietnam.

That this had become a controversy in the first place was a shame, if not a surprise.

While wounded himself during an ambush by the Viet Cong troops on Nov. 8, 1965, Lawrence Joel had crawled to the aid of wounded comrades as bullets flew.

As his citation for the Medal of Honor notes, “while moving from man to man, he was struck in the right leg by machine gun fire.”

Even so, Joel bandaged himself. “Then, completely ignoring the warnings of others, and his pain, he continued his search for wounded, exposing himself to hostile fire and, as bullets dug up the dirt around him, he held plasma bottles high while kneeling completely engrossed in his life-saving mission. Then, after being struck a second time and with a bullet lodged in his thigh, he dragged himself over the battlefield and succeeded in treating 13 more men before his medical supplies ran out.”

If you had seen it in a movie, you wouldn’t have believed it.

The idea that the coliseum should bear Joel’s name came from a group of Vietnam veterans who consulted other veterans groups that endorsed the idea.

That was, until some of the older veterans learned that Joel was Black. They backtracked, hemming and hawing that they preferred a coliseum name that honored “all” veterans, not just one.

After a passionate debate the name “Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum” passed ... by one vote ... in 1986.

Casting the deciding “aye” vote in a tense, crowded room was Northwest Ward Alderman Wood, a little white woman with big, well, you know whats.

Wood came to mind when Republican Liz Cheney’s bid for reelection crashed and burned last week, as expected, because she’d had the gall to oppose an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Cheney bucked the GOP establishment without hesitation or regret, daring to say what many in her party secretly believed: that Donald Trump lost the election, knew he lost and fomented the ugliness of Jan. 6, 2021, based on that lie.

Some people say Cheney doesn’t deserve the adoration she’s getting.

They point to her politics, which, aside from her declaring out loud that the emperor had no clothes, have been consistently hard right.

She has opposed gun control, abortion rights and social programs. She voted no on the American Rescue Plan, the infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act.

You also could argue, persuasively, that her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, helped to lay the groundwork for today’s age of alternative facts.

Still, Liz Cheney deserves credit for drawing a line when partisanship threatened democracy. And for paying a heavy price for her courage.

No matter her politics, at least they’re based on values and not naked, utterly shameless self-interest.

As for Martha Wood, she went on to become Winston-Salem’s first and only woman mayor, serving from 1989-97.

More recently, she was honored as one of “7 Over Seventy” by the Winston-Salem Journal.

When asked by a reporter to share her proudest moment, that was easy, said Wood, now a spry 78.

It was the Joel vote.

I’ve tried in recent days to think of local elected leaders who’ve had the guts to stand on principle in the heat of the moment and, well, so far it’s a short list:

Former Guilford Sheriff BJ Barnes, a Republican who was not afraid to buck gun-rights advocates when he felt they had gone too far.

N.C. Rep. John Blust of Greensboro, who in 2015 opposed fellow Republicans who were meddling in the affairs of the Greensboro City Council and who in 2018 delivered an impassioned speech that lectured his party for becoming what it had disdained when Democrats were in power (though Blust appears to have bought in to the mythology that brought us Jan. 6).

Then-City Council member Nancy Vaughan, who in 2011 tipped the political scale against reopening the White Street Landfill.

Surely, there have to be others. Right?

Hello? Anyone?

The floor is open for nominations.