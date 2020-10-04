Allen Johnson: Teaching in person (sort of) in the age of COVID

Also, everyone who attends class physically must wear a mask, which sometimes muffle voices. So I have to ask students to repeat themselves, occasionally more than once.

What's more, I have to remember to repeat their questions and comments from the in-person students so the remote learners can hear them, which I don’t always do. Ironically, there’s no such problem with the Zoom participants; their comments boom from the ethernet like the Voice of God (when he was a sophomore). That classroom’s got a killer sound system.

It takes me longer to learn students' names because on the two days a month when I see them in person their faces are half-covered.

After each class, I am required to clean the desks, chairs and keyboards. The university provides gloves, disinfectant wipes and masks for each instructor.

A sign at the entry of Crosby Hall, where I teach, says in Aggie blue and gold: “No entry without a mask.”

Other new realities: No in-person office hours. No looking over a student's shoulder as he or she is writing a news lead. No in-person role-playing.