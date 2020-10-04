Allen Johnson: Teaching in person (sort of) in the age of COVID

I have taught college journalism and English classes at one place or another for nearly 30 years.
But in the age of COVID, some days I feel like a rookie.
Take a Monday morning, two weeks ago, when my news reporting class at N.C. A&T started without me.
Oh, I was there physically … but my virtual dog-and-pony show was not.
I teach in a computer lab with automatic lights, a command console, a motorized screen and a built-in projector. A smart classroom, they call it.
And sometimes it's smarter than me.
This was one of those days. I couldn’t get my PowerPoint slides to appear on the screen during a Zoom presentation.
It was a little like discovering your fly is open while giving a speech or realizing that you wore part of your salad between your two front teeth — after an important business lunch.
But such are the vagaries of life in these very strange and uneasy times, I guess.
I am doing something I ‘ve never done before in my life: teaching a “hybrid” class.
This means half of my students attend in person, the other half remotely. Because the classroom isn’t big enough to hold all 20 students, socially distanced, the two groups alternate being there in person with being there virtually.
Now, after all this time, I’ve become more than confident in my teaching abilities. But this Brave New World can be very humbling.
Like that day my PowerPoint presentation had left and gone away when I needed it the most.
So I asked my in-person students (the T Team) if they had any clue what I was doing wrong (they typically know about this stuff than I do).
There was only silence.
Bueller? Bueller?
Eventually, I did find the department’s IT guru, who assured me that I had done nothing wrong. “It just does this sometimes,” he said. On with the show.
To the students’ credit, they're patient and understanding. This is uncharted territory for us all.
You see, I'm an old-school teacher who still likes using the whiteboard and wandering around the classroom during lectures and discussions. Now I can’t do either. I have to plant myself in one spot, from the start of class to the finish.
A&T plans to install motion cameras, but for now I must stand rigidly in front of a computer monitor so students can see me. (Sort of. I wear a mask, as do the students, so they’ve never experienced the splendor of my entire face.)
Also, everyone who attends class physically must wear a mask, which sometimes muffle voices. So I have to ask students to repeat themselves, occasionally more than once.
What's more, I have to remember to repeat their questions and comments from the in-person students so the remote learners can hear them, which I don’t always do. Ironically, there’s no such problem with the Zoom participants; their comments boom from the ethernet like the Voice of God (when he was a sophomore). That classroom’s got a killer sound system.
It takes me longer to learn students' names because on the two days a month when I see them in person their faces are half-covered.
After each class, I am required to clean the desks, chairs and keyboards. The university provides gloves, disinfectant wipes and masks for each instructor.
A sign at the entry of Crosby Hall, where I teach, says in Aggie blue and gold: “No entry without a mask.”
Other new realities: No in-person office hours. No looking over a student's shoulder as he or she is writing a news lead. No in-person role-playing.
All things considered, however, this has gone better than I expected. The students are engaged and resilient. As much as COVID-19 has mangled their college experiences, they're dealing with it. Everyone wears a mask, though occasionally I have to remind then to cover their noses as well as their mouths.
Suddenly, parking is a breeze.
And I’ve gotten used to juggling the slightly different needs of my in-person and virtual audiences. I've been pushed to learn and adapt.
They tell me that this semester has been less frustrating than in the spring, when A&T shifted on the fly from in-person to online classes as the pandemic escalated. I agree.
When the semester began, I looked forward to seeing the students in person again — yet, given that I'm a baby boomer, I also worried about the risks, to me, to students and to my family. Thankfully, A&T has one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the UNC System, at 0.49% (UNCG’s is lower at 0.45%). It hasn't had to pivot to strictly online classes after big outbreaks, as others have, including N.C. State and my alma mater, UNC-Chapel Hill.
So, so far, so good. We're keeping calm and carrying on.
Up close (though not closer than 6 feet). And from a distance.
