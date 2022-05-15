Allen Johnson: The bullying of LGBTQ youth is plumbing new depths

As the battle rages over the fate of Roe v. Wade, the children who already are here are dying in heartbreaking numbers in North Carolina.

The numbers of suicides and homicides among children ages 1 to 17 in this state have more than doubled, a sobering census on child fatalities reveals.

According to the report from the Child Fatality Task Force, the leading cause of death among children in North Carolina in 2020 was homicide, claiming 79 lives.

The fourth-leading cause of death was suicide, claiming 56 lives. Among children 10 to 14, it was the leading cause.

The report notes that nearly 550 hospitalizations and 2,700 emergency department visits in 2020 resulted from wounds children inflicted on themselves.

So, what are we doing about it?

Too many of us are making things harder, vilifying some of the most vulnerable among them, LGBTQ youth, who already are susceptible to bouts with depression and thoughts of suicide. According to a 2019 study, LGBTQ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers.

Six years ago, I would not have predicted this particularly cruel and insensitive backlash. I believed we were headed to a better place, in November 2016, when the News & Record sponsored a community forum on gender identity.

The idea occurred to us because of HB 2, the state’s infamous “bathroom bill,” based on the ridiculous premise that transgender people were sexual predators lurking in the shadows of public restrooms, eager to prey on wives and daughters.

That perception had been aided and abetted by overheated rhetoric from the likes of then-Gov. Pat McCrory. But it also was rooted in ignorance.

So we invited a panel of transgender people to share firsthand what it really was like to walk in their shoes.

To our pleasant surprise, the event drew an audience of 300 to the Empire Room in downtown Greensboro and the discussion that ensued was engaging, enlightening and even entertaining.

Among the issues the panelists touched was the fear and angst of being a transgender youth.

“Being a teenager in the United States is not easy,” said LGBTQ educator Candiss Cox of Raleigh. “And when you add to it that you are part of a marginalized community, it’s even harder. We now have people in positions of high power who are inviting their supporters to be very vocal in saying, ‘There’s something wrong with you. You are a sexual predator.’”

The panelists pointed out how ludicrous — and potentially dangerous — HB 2 was in forcing trans men to go to women’s restrooms and trans women to men’s restrooms.

What could possibly go wrong?

“I’m a woman,” said Cox, the first transgender woman to walk the runway in an N.C. Fashion Association show. “I deserve to be seen and treated as a woman.”

But what was most memorable about the evening was how hopeful it all felt.

Afterward, a woman came up to me with her transgender daughter. They had experienced their own sometimes difficult journey, she told me, and the night’s discussion had been affirming and reassuring.

Frankly, we hadn’t known what to expect, but most of us left the room feeling more optimistic than when we’d entered.

“Show compassion and interest, stand by us and help us,” panelist Callie Schmid, a trans woman who lives in Greensboro, told the audience. “Take what you’ve learned here tonight and tell people about it. When you hear someone say something wrong or derogatory, correct it.”

Added another panelist, Chris Lowrance: “I’m very proud of North Carolina and Greensboro. Remember that HB 2 happened as a response to what people were doing to protect transgender people. There are good people and good things happening here.”

Lowrance was right. In the face of corporate pressure and public backlash, HB 2 eventually was repealed. We seemed to be in a better place. Until we weren’t.

The Republican Party has made anti-LGBTQ rhetoric a standard talking point.

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has gone after Disney for daring to stand up for gay rights.

Teachers who dare mention sexual identity risk losing their jobs and being accused of “grooming.”

In April, a conservative activist warned Well Fargo shareholders against the type of “extremism” Disney had displayed on behalf of LGBTQ rights. As for HB 2, the wave of corporate resistance that killed it in 2017 won’t be allowed to happen again, Paul Chesser of the National Legal and Policy Center, said at the Wells Fargo meeting.

On Friday, the Texas Supreme Court upheld the right of that state to investigate the parents of trans children for possible child abuse.

And suddenly that hopeful forum in downtown Greensboro seems like a distant memory.

I double-checked. It really was only six years ago.

But it may as well have been 60.