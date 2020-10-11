Allen Johnson: 'The End of Outrage': In the age of Trump, does anything go?

Meanwhile, even as Republicans rail at Cunningham, the standard bearer of their party has more documented moral failings that you can count on all of your fingers … and toes: Affairs during all three marriages. Hush money paid to a porn star. Allegations of sexual assault from more than 20 women. Etc.

So, Republicans have more than a little nerve to pounce on Cunningham.

But what about Cunningham supporters? Are they so willing to forgive their candidate because they, too, want so desperately to win?

A Public Policy Polling survey taken after news had broken about Cunningham’s affair, but before Tillis' diagnosis, found that the Democrat's lead had slightly widened. And 58% of the respondents who were aware of the affair said it wouldn’t affect how they'll vote.

But character should matter.

In his 1998 book "The Death of Outrage," former Reagan Education Secretary William Bennett made an elegant case for moral integrity — until he no longer found it politically convenient (in other words, character mattered a lot more to Bennett when Bill Clinton was president than after Trump came along).