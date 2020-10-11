Allen Johnson: 'The End of Outrage': In the age of Trump, does anything go?

The devil you know. The lesser of two evils. The least bad option.
Too many of our political choices recently have boiled down to unpleasant dilemmas — as in whom we dislike the least.
Or as a red-and-white yard sign on Lawndale Drive puts it: “Everybody sucks.”
Well, not everybody. Uh, right?
Now in a race that had seemed clear-cut until now, Cal Cunningham has muddied the waters with an extra-marital affair.
Cunningham, the Democratic challenger to incumbent U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, has admitted to sending sexually suggestive texts to a woman who is not his wife. At least one of the texts suggests that the two have had intimate contact.
With the election only weeks away, here’s a rare October surprise that doesn't involve you-know-you.
Beyond the pain this means for Cunningham's wife and two teenage children, this news potentially affects a campaign that could shift the balance of power in Washington.
Republicans, predictably, are making hay of the revelation. Cunningham was unfaithful. And he displayed spectacularly poor judgment.
To his credit, Cunningham has publicly confessed and apologized.
Meanwhile, Tillis has his own political burdens, most notably a reputation for not just flip-flops but somersaults and splits. He has been criticized, credibly, for bending in any direction a favorable political breeze will blow him.
And right now he is basing his political future on gusts of hot air from the White House.
Nowhere has that been more evident than in the magic act he performs with masks that help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now you see him in one. Now you don’t.
Caught in photos not wearing a mask during President Trump’s speech on the White House lawn in August, Tillis owned up and apologized for falling “short of my own standard."
Then he went and did it again Sept. 26, not wearing a mask at a White House function celebrating Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Whenever Donald Trump, who disdains face coverings, is near, it seems, Tillis makes his masks disappear.
And now that both Tillis and Trump have been infected, as have a growing number of other prominent Republicans, Tillis has apologized. Again.
“I have to admit that I let my guard down because we’d all been tested about two hours before the event,” Tillis told WRAL-TV. “It’s just another experience that tells me, even when you think you’re in a safe setting, you should always wear a mask.”
Meanwhile, even as Republicans rail at Cunningham, the standard bearer of their party has more documented moral failings that you can count on all of your fingers … and toes: Affairs during all three marriages. Hush money paid to a porn star. Allegations of sexual assault from more than 20 women. Etc.
So, Republicans have more than a little nerve to pounce on Cunningham.
But what about Cunningham supporters? Are they so willing to forgive their candidate because they, too, want so desperately to win?
A Public Policy Polling survey taken after news had broken about Cunningham’s affair, but before Tillis' diagnosis, found that the Democrat's lead had slightly widened. And 58% of the respondents who were aware of the affair said it wouldn’t affect how they'll vote.
But character should matter.
In his 1998 book "The Death of Outrage," former Reagan Education Secretary William Bennett made an elegant case for moral integrity — until he no longer found it politically convenient (in other words, character mattered a lot more to Bennett when Bill Clinton was president than after Trump came along).
“No great civilization — none — has ever been judged great because of wealth alone,” Bennett wrote. “If we have full employment and greater economic growth — if we have cities of gold and alabaster — but our children have not learned to walk in goodness, justice and mercy, then the American experiment, no matter how gilded, will have failed. A strong economy is a good thing. But it is far from everything.”
Bennett said that very well, even if he doesn't believe it anymore.
I'm not suggesting we should be puritanical, which is one step removed from hypocrisy. Just ask Jerry Falwell Jr.
But sometimes it seems we're in a frenzied race to the lowest common denominator. Just win, baby.
And so we're having more and more debates about our guy being less worse than yours.
To be clear, we all make mistakes. So do our leaders. We should cut them some slack. At least to a point.
We also should remember that all mistakes are not created equal. Also, just as important to admitting to a misstep is showing that we regret what we did and have learned from it.
Obviously, that's not how Donald Trump rolls.
But the rest of us are better than that. Aren’t we?
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!