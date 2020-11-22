Allen Johnson: The News & Record's new neighborhood

Yeah, I know.
I’m still leading cheers now for a strong and vibrant downtown Greensboro even as I no longer work there.
The News & Record has moved a few miles south of the center city to 3001 South Elm-Eugene St.
Call me a hypocrite, but I still believe downtown is the heart and soul of any city.
And I still desperately want to see ours succeed, even after one blow to the gut after another from the spiraling scourge of COVID-19.
As for where we are now, it allows our circulation, advertising and news operations to share the same site.
The new building won’t win any design awards. Then again, neither would the old place, which had become a cavernous shell of itself after the printing operation moved to a regional plant in Winston-Salem and our staff, like most others in our industry, became incrementally smaller.
We were like scattered tribes in different corners of a vast structure that consumed more than a city block.
And as the shadows grew longer and the voices became fewer, it fit like a grown man’s suit on a toddler.
That’s not to say I don’t miss 200 E. Market St. After all, I edited and wrote stories — and attended far too many meetings — there for more than 30 years.
There are more memories than I could count.
When I’d learned that one of the first reporters I edited at the News & Record, Lynn Jessup, had recently died, I instantly recalled the years we shared as colleagues on the features staff.
Her red hair, friendly eyes and graceful voice as a writer.
She was as sweet and decent a person as you’d meet.
We lost many others since I first walked into that big, glorified parking garage on East Market. Some to illness. Others to job cuts.
You ache that they're gone but their memories still make you smile.
Maybe that’s one of the reasons the move to the new location wasn’t what I expected.
Despite my initial misgivings, and my lingering pangs for downtown, I actually like it.
It’s bright and cozy and alive. There's the buzz of voices and the steady patter of computer keyboards.
All of the departments are all in the same big room.
I can hear ad sales staff make their pitches just outside my office door and reporters conducting telephone interviews.
And I have a new appreciation for how hard they work, especially as the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on retail businesses that have been our traditional customers. (In the old days, we in news tended to treat ad staffers as if they were radioactive, even though they paid the bills.)
As for the new neighborhood, it’s in an industrial park with heavy traffic, especially tractor-trailers from a nearby UPS hub.
But the cars and motorcycles may be even louder.
Aware of my affinity for afternoon walks, a co-worker had wondered when we first moved how in the world I intended to do that out here.
No problem. There’s a two-mile route on a side street off Elm-Eugene that is actually quieter and more relaxing than my old downtown route.
It circles past thatches of woods and over a meandering creek where I’ve made an acquaintance with a turtle about the size of a hubcap. I call him T.
And I often see him blissfully lounging on the grassy banks or padding in the stream.
Some guys have all the luck.
Canada geese (Why not? They seem to think they own most of Greensboro) convene in non-socially distanced throngs on an empty lot the size of two football fields, stabbing the ground with their beaks in search of worms.
As in downtown, there are some reminders of our problems as a community and a society: a cluster of tents that comprise a homeless encampment that is mostly hidden by the woods.
Downtown, there are makeshift bedrooms under highway and railroad underpasses.
Inside the new office, we are the few and the proud.
Almost everything is harder to do, but we carry on.
And there's still joy and satisfaction to be had from our work.
Though many on our staff work from home now, I typically do so only on Fridays. I like the energy in the room.
For a now, at least, the new site is closed to the public, as was the old one when COVID snatched us by the napes our necks and refused to let go.
But I hope you’ll get to see it firsthand before too long.
Perhaps another reason separation anxiety from downtown isn't acute as I expected is because right now downtown isn't downtown.
COVID has stripped away its most important appeal: crowds of strangers having a good time together.
I'm sure I'd miss it more if it were more of itself.
But maybe what really has made the move less traumatic than I expected is my colleagues.
Make no mistake, this is a business. But it’s a family, too, and it always will be.
We’ve had our squabbles over the years and our alumni are scattered all over.
But, for most of us, the sense of kinship endures.
In the end the News & Record is a lot more about the people than it is about the places.
