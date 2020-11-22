Allen Johnson: The News & Record's new neighborhood

There are more memories than I could count.

When I’d learned that one of the first reporters I edited at the News & Record, Lynn Jessup, had recently died, I instantly recalled the years we shared as colleagues on the features staff.

Her red hair, friendly eyes and graceful voice as a writer.

She was as sweet and decent a person as you’d meet.

We lost many others since I first walked into that big, glorified parking garage on East Market. Some to illness. Others to job cuts.

You ache that they're gone but their memories still make you smile.

Maybe that’s one of the reasons the move to the new location wasn’t what I expected.

Despite my initial misgivings, and my lingering pangs for downtown, I actually like it.

It’s bright and cozy and alive. There's the buzz of voices and the steady patter of computer keyboards.

All of the departments are all in the same big room.

I can hear ad sales staff make their pitches just outside my office door and reporters conducting telephone interviews.