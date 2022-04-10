Allen Johnson: The Slap and what it says about gender and the male ego

I had promised myself not to write anything more about The Slap.

There is a war in Ukraine.

Our democracy is under threat.

And Will Smith does not need my help.

But I have been haunted ever since the Fresh Prince walked onto the stage at the Oscars and clocked Chris Rock with an open hand.

I wondered what I would have done and I’m not sure I liked the answer.

I remembered one incident in particular when I was much younger.

I was living in Chapel Hill and the woman I was dating at the time had visited from Richmond.

But about half an hour after she had begun the drive home her car overheated and she called me.

I met her at a gas station off I-85 in Durham, where her little Pontiac was still hissing and a grumpy mechanic was looking under the hood.

It was hot and none of us was in the best mood.

As the mechanic fidgeted and fiddled, my girlfriend asked him a question.

He snapped at her.

And then I snapped at him.

He moved away from me and sat behind a desk. I followed him.

He had no right to talk her that way, I said, jabbing my finger into the air as my voice rose. She didn’t deserve to be treated that way, I said. She had simply asked about the condition of her car.

As I berated him for his rudeness the mechanic slowly slid open a drawer … and handed me a card.

If I wanted to complain to his boss, he sneered, here was the name and number.

Somehow the car got fixed and she was on her way again.

Both the mechanic and I had observed an uneasy truce, with grim expressions and only a few terse words between us.

Once she had made it safely to Richmond, my girlfriend called and then proceeded to upbraid me for my behavior.

“What?” I said incredulously. “That guy was an (expletive deleted). I was sticking up for you.”

“And you could have gotten yourself killed,” she said.

“You don’t know what he had in the drawer.”

In other words, she suggested, he could have had a gun. And he could have shot me — and claimed self-defense.

I’m not sure her words registered with me at the time.

All I could think of at the time was that I had tried to protect her honor and this was how she thanked me?

I would like to say this was the last time I blew my cool. But I would be lying.

There was the time a much older (if not wiser) me jumped out of my car at Brassfield Shopping Center and confronted a man for taking a parking space that I was obviously about to back into.

There was that time at an intersection near Guilford College. A man on a motorcycle in the adjacent lane called me and my wife the n-word without provocation. So, in a huff, I followed him down West Market Street.

I didn’t catch him.

“And what, exactly, would you have done if you did?” my wife asked.

As for what any of this has to do with Will Smith?

Let me speak carefully.

I don’t condone what Smith did.

But I understand why he did it.

In a very public place, a man insults his wife, not for a bad movie or a bad outfit but for her physical appearance.

It was a cheap shot for cheap laughs. A Grade C joke.

So, would I have marched onto the stage and delivered a sucker punch?

I hope not. But I do know I would have felt the same sense of outage I felt in Durham or, years later, in Greensboro.

Call it chivalry or chauvinism if you will.

But I have been hardwired to behave this way since I was a boy.

To be respectful to women … to open doors and give up bus seats and walk between them and the traffic on a sidewalk.

It doesn’t mean I don’t respect women as equal. (I know too many women who are more than my equal.)

It does mean, rightly or wrongly, that I still follow some traditions when it comes to how I believe a man should treat a woman.

Is that a good thing? Probably not entirely.

It can cloud reason. It probably also plays on my insecurities as a man and the pressures, real or imagined, to be The Protector. In an era in which everybody is on edge, that can be downright dangerous.

Factor in the abuse and marginalization and lack of respect Black women in particular have suffered over the years in America and, well, it gets complicated.

So to Chris Rock I say: Shut up. To Will Smith: Sit down.

What worse role models could we provide for young men than insults and violence?

But even in 2022, some old traditions die hard.

Reminds me of the time when I was about 9 years old and a kid in my neighborhood was bullying me.

To the rescue came my big sister, who pulled him off me and pushed him to the ground.

I was incensed.

“Go away!” I told her. “I don’t need your help.”

And then I resumed taking my beating. Like a man.