Staying true to her musical passions, says Rhiannon Giddens, meant becoming accustomed, as she put it, to being “the raisin the oatmeal,” meaning the only person of color in the room.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time, it was just me,” she says in a YouTube talk about the roots of the banjo.

Even as a child growing up in Greensboro, she knew she liked banjo and fiddle music, not something you typically hear from a young Black girl. (And, yes, she says, part of that exposure came from watching “Hee-Haw” on Saturday nights with her family.)

Over the years, her fascination only intensified, and she became drawn to contra dances with live bands.

“I could feel it in my soul,” she says. “And I became hooked to the sound of the clawhammer banjo … And I was really, really connecting to it, and I decided I wanted to learn how to play it.”

So she got a second job, bought “a cheap banjo” and a fiddle and immersed herself into learning those instruments and going to places where she could hear them.

“I just started to feel like, I don’t know, that I had to ask for permission to be in this kind of music,” Giddens said.

Until she found out she didn’t have to ask. All along it had been her music, too.

While the banjo is typically associated with country music, it originated with Black musicians — a fact that Giddens herself didn’t realize until after she had graduated from college.

The forebear of the banjo we know today was the gourd banjo, invented by Black musicians in the Caribbean.

It evolved from there into the minstrel banjo, to the jazz tenor banjo, to the Irish tenor banjo, to the bluegrass banjo, to the modern banjo.

So, she mastered it and celebrated it and found kindred spirits who also were eager to resurrect a Black tradition that had been largely overlooked.

In 2005, she co-founded the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Durham-based, Grammy-winning old-time Black string band in which she shared vocals while excelling on the banjo, the fiddle and, yes, even the kazoo.

So, beyond what Giddens means to us a performer is what she means to us as a teacher — a living reminder of the beautiful tapestry of colors, accents, flavors and sounds that make this community, and this country, what they are.

Now there’s “Omar.”

The groundbreaking opera based on the life and writings of an enslaved Muslim from Africa just won her a Pulitzer Prize to go with Giddens’ Grammy and 2017 MacArthur “genius” grant.

As the News & Record’s McLaughlin reported last week, “Omar” is based on the 1831 autobiography of a West African scholar named Omar Ibn Said who was sold into slavery in South Carolina.

Giddens, 46, collaborated with Michael Abels on the opera, which premiered in Charleston, S.C., in 2020.

As for what s comes next, who knows?

Yet, as she adds to her growing list of life accomplishments, it’s Giddens’ voice that may be her most precious gift. And not just her singing voice.

The operatically trained UNCG alumna can sing rock, soul, gospel, blues, jazz, bluegrass and Scottish folk songs with equal ease and conviction.

But just as important is her speaking voice, which she has used to shed light on culture and history and the ties that bind us through art and music — ties that many of us didn’t even know existed.

Despite making her home in Ireland now, Giddens is a frequent visitor to Greensboro, where she still shares her time and her talents.

In 2015, she performed here at the National Folk Festival.

In 2018 she guest curated acts for the North Carolina Folk Festival in Greensboro.

In 2021, she and her life partner, Francesco Turrisi, opened the city’s new Tanger Center for the Performing Arts with a concert.

In 2022, she starred in the Greensboro Opera’s production of “Porgy and Bess.”

And on Sept. 28, as we learned last week, she’ll return for a concert at the Carolina Theatre.

She is a citizen of the world, yet still firmly rooted here.

And the sounds of her success come from straight from the heart.

Have we mentioned it lately? You done good, home girl.