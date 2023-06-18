So let’s talk about the sanctity of life and protecting babies. Please.

Let’s talk about the three babies we lost in late 2022 because we failed them.

Let’s talk about a 4-year-old and his twin 1-year-old brothers who died horribly in a December house fire — and who should not have been there in the first place.

The children’s mother had displayed an obvious pattern of neglect and abuse that should have prompted local Social Services officials to act long before flames claimed the children’s lives on Dec. 12.

The children had been left alone in the house when the fire erupted. Two of their older siblings were in school and a third was living with a grandparent.

As the News & Record’s Kenwyn Caranna reported last week, Social Services in Guilford County has been reprimanded by the state for not removing those children from a household in which their well-being obviously was in jeopardy.

The state has ordered the Guilford County Division of Social Services to make nearly a dozen changes in how it handles Child Protective Services cases.

But the tragedy on Dec. 12 already had showed us much of what the state’s report confirms.

After the fire, the mother in this case, Brandi Sturdivant, was charged with three counts of negligent felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Since 2016, however, nine complaints had been filed with Child Protective Services against Sturdivant, one of them less than a month before the fire.

That complaint involved allegations that Sturdivant had left her children unsupervised.

An earlier complaint, filed in September, is heartbreaking: One of the twin 1-year-olds was found with fresh and dried feces on his body and in his hair. Also, the arrest warrant notes, severe diaper rash had swollen his penis.

That prompted all of the children to be removed from the home and placed with a relative. But they were returned to their mother’s custody only eight days later.

How is it possible that whatever had gone so horribly wrong in that home could be fixed in a week?

According to the review by the state Department of Health and Human Services, it wasn’t.

Among other problems, not all of the children were seen and interviewed during an initial assessment and DSS did not maintain follow-up contact with the family to ensure that the children were safe. Nor was the original Child Protective Services report properly screened.

This makes you wonder: Did DSS do anything right in this case?

The broader issues the state found in other cases follow a similar pattern:

Failure to interview all of the children involved when the cases were opened.

Lack of sufficient contact with the children on ongoing basis.

Lack of sufficient contact with parents.

Lack of appropriate documentation to support decisions in nearly half of the cases.

And so on …

We don’t know yet why these deficiencies exist.

Is it a management failure? A lack of funding and resources?

Clearly, there are more than enough social services issues to say grace over in Guilford County and throughout the state.

Columnist Beth McKee-Huger notes on the facing page that more than 19,000 children under age 18 live in poverty in Guilford County and more than 2,500 families of students in Guilford County Schools are homeless.

As for when children are removed from unsuitable homes, where do they go? The state’s foster care system is overburdened as it is.

Meanwhile, young people everywhere face unprecedented mental health challenges.

Too often these problems converge.

WRAL and NC Health News reported in 2022 about a 9-year-old with mental health issues who had been living in a Novant Health emergency room in Wilmington for four months, “sleeping, eating, doing school work” there after being dropped off by her parents.

Or you may remember the 2013 story about the 11-year-old who was handcuffed by his foster parents to a porch in Union County with a dead chicken hung around his neck.

The social safety net has been straining under the weight for years.

Certainly the mother bears most of the blame for the unspeakable tragedy on Dec. 12. There’s no question.

But the system also failed these children.

This is where all the talk from our legislature about being pro-life gets put to the test. Prove it.

And tell us: What are you doing to save babies after they have been born?