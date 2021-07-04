Allen Johnson: The 'wild and precious life' of Melanie Rodenbough

In these pages three years ago, Melanie Rodenbough stared her mortality in the face … and shared with all of us what she was seeing and feeling.
After seven years, her metastatic breast cancer had returned.
“There is admittedly still shock,” she wrote in June of 2018. “I was humming along in my life just fine, with growing confidence that I’d reach the 10-year mark and be free of the shadow of metastasis.”
And now this.
But if it was all the same to us, she added, she still intended on living the rest of her life as fully, purposefully and joyously as she could. And we should, too.
“Truth is,” she wrote, “I have as long as you do: Each of us will live until we die.
“And so I will spend it with people I love, tend my flowers and watch my bluebirds. I’ll slow down for my elderly dog because I’m a little slower too now, I’ll sit and watch the sway of branches in the old willow oak out front, and I’ll smile at the young mother who strolls her baby by my house every morning. And, oh yes, I’ll continue to raise a little gospel hell about the injustices that pervade our culture.”
We lost Melanie last week. She would have been 66 on Nov. 30.
But we are comforted in knowing that she kept her word. She lived. She loved. For most of those three years she “raised gospel hell” on the fourth Sunday of every month as a columnist for the News & Record.
I won’t take credit for that. One day former News & Record Editor John Robinson had pointed out an especially graceful essay Melanie had posted on her Facebook page and suggested in a post of his own that I should give her a column.
He was right and I did.
Melanie didn’t accept immediately. But when she eventually did say yes I knew her brand of genuineness and self-reflection would make an impression.
I shouldn’t have needed John’s prompting. Melanie had been writing smart and incisive letters to the editor, as well as occasional op-eds, for years. But better late than never, I guess.
And so, once month for three years, she regaled us with stories …
About growing up as a little girl in Presbyterian Children’s Home.
About a stern housemother there named Mary Ann Hall whose steely façade hid a caring heart and who became a surrogate mother to her.
About family and motherhood and friendship.
About becoming a lawyer.
About the horrid conditions she saw at a Georgia immigration detention center.
About how more churches need to be active and courageous on social issues.
About the fears of her Asian American friends in the wake of acts of violence against anyone who “looks Chinese.”
About the white privilege she felt she benefited from even though she grew up poor.
And about how, as a teen, she’d met a lanky new kid in her school, Charles D. Owen High in Swannanoa, who wore all black and rode a motorcycle. (His name was Franklin Graham.)
She wrote beautifully and unpretentiously, with a rare blend of courage and vulnerability — as if to say: “This is who I am. This is what I feel. This is what gives me hope. This is what makes me happy.
“And this is what scares me.”
That’s not to say she didn’t mean business.
“She was funny … kind … generous …,” a friend of Melanies’, Beth Fulmer Sanders, posted on Facebook, “but she didn’t have time for nonsense. She was a strong, compassionate leader — but don’t bring your bs to her, k?”
As I look back, I recall talking in person to Melanie only twice: once when attending a program at her church, Guilford Park Presbyterian; the second time when she visited the old News & Record downtown building to have a photo made for her column.
But I honestly feel as if know her much better than that, from all those thoughts and feelings she put to paper.
And from all her surgical pricks of our collective conscience in those columns.
Among the many people and causes Melanie touched in this community was FaithAction International House.
“Few people have had a greater impact on the work of FaithAction,” the local nonprofit, which aids immigrants and refugees, posted on Facebook. “She served on the board for 6 years, and was always there to provide such insightful counsel and selfless support to our staff and clients.”
The post added: “In the last few years of her life, her mind was on fire with reflections on how to bring justice and healing to our divided nation.” And then it linked to her columns.
I’ll close as Melanie closed in that piece she wrote in the summer of 2018, with lyrics from a poem, “The Summer Day,” by Mary Oliver:
Doesn’t everything die at last, and all too soon?
Tell me, what is it you plan to do
with your one wild and precious life?
Allen Johnson is executive editorial page editor of the News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal.