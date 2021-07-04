Allen Johnson: The 'wild and precious life' of Melanie Rodenbough

In these pages three years ago, Melanie Rodenbough stared her mortality in the face … and shared with all of us what she was seeing and feeling.

After seven years, her metastatic breast cancer had returned.

“There is admittedly still shock,” she wrote in June of 2018. “I was humming along in my life just fine, with growing confidence that I’d reach the 10-year mark and be free of the shadow of metastasis.”

And now this.

But if it was all the same to us, she added, she still intended on living the rest of her life as fully, purposefully and joyously as she could. And we should, too.

“Truth is,” she wrote, “I have as long as you do: Each of us will live until we die.

“And so I will spend it with people I love, tend my flowers and watch my bluebirds. I’ll slow down for my elderly dog because I’m a little slower too now, I’ll sit and watch the sway of branches in the old willow oak out front, and I’ll smile at the young mother who strolls her baby by my house every morning. And, oh yes, I’ll continue to raise a little gospel hell about the injustices that pervade our culture.”

We lost Melanie last week. She would have been 66 on Nov. 30.