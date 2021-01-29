Allen Johnson: There was no masking the disrespect for a dead Ga. teacher

The gesture at the school board meeting was supposed to be symbolic — an act of compassion and solidarity.

Key’s widow, who also is a Cobb County teacher, viewed the meeting online. Had her husband been alive to see it, she said, “it would have broken his heart.”

Nobody was asked to take a knee or raise a fist.

Just to strap on a mask and bow silently for 10 seconds to honor a man who had taught in Cobb County for 23 years.

As for Susko, who had requested the moment of silence, she made it clear how she felt about the mixed response.

"I'd like the record to reflect that some of you did not wear a mask, the final request of a Cobb teacher who died," Susko said. "Your actions in these two minutes have spoken louder than words. We see where your priorities are. Please know that many of us reject your false gratitude for staff since we seem disposable to many of you."

What does any of this have to do with Guilford County?

After all, our school board may have its issues, but it’s hard to imagine its members doing something like that. Isn't it?