Allen Johnson: There was no masking the disrespect for a dead Ga. teacher

He hadn't asked for much.
A Georgia kindergarten art teacher who lost his life to the coronavirus at age 53 simply wanted people to wear masks, so what happened to him might not happen to someone else.
Accordingly, Patrick Key’s obituary included this line: "In lieu of flowers, please buy and wear a mask to protect others and yourself in honor of him."
Yet, when a Cobb County school district employee asked the school board there to don masks while observing a moment of silence in Key’s memory, two declined.
So did the superintendent.
The employee, Jennifer Susko, made the request at a school board meeting "as a tribute to this teacher, who did everything you asked of him — even teaching through a pandemic."
The three would not explain why they chose not to wear masks, USA Today reported.
But a school board spokeswoman noted that the board members and superintendent already were seated 6 feet apart, “'intentionally spaced,’” as she put it, “to allow for social distancing.”
So no masks were necessary.
As if that were the point.
Just so you know, three teachers have died from COVID-19 in Cobb County, though it’s not clear how and where they contracted the virus.
The gesture at the school board meeting was supposed to be symbolic — an act of compassion and solidarity.
Key’s widow, who also is a Cobb County teacher, viewed the meeting online. Had her husband been alive to see it, she said, “it would have broken his heart.”
Nobody was asked to take a knee or raise a fist.
Just to strap on a mask and bow silently for 10 seconds to honor a man who had taught in Cobb County for 23 years.
As for Susko, who had requested the moment of silence, she made it clear how she felt about the mixed response.
"I'd like the record to reflect that some of you did not wear a mask, the final request of a Cobb teacher who died," Susko said. "Your actions in these two minutes have spoken louder than words. We see where your priorities are. Please know that many of us reject your false gratitude for staff since we seem disposable to many of you."
What does any of this have to do with Guilford County?
After all, our school board may have its issues, but it’s hard to imagine its members doing something like that. Isn't it?
Even so, teachers here and across the country do feel unheard and unappreciated, at home and in Raleigh, especially now.
The pressure to reopen all grade levels for in-person instruction is growing, and there's mounting scientific evidence to support that thinking.
But while some proponents quickly latch on to the first part of the story (“There has been little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission," CDC researchers say in an article in the Journal of the American Medical Association), they tend to gloss over the rest.
Namely, that both schools and their broader communities must first seriously commit to an assortment of safety precautions. These include some familiar advice: wear masks, socially distance, wash your hands. But they also include some more consequential and costly measures: limit indoor sports, increase room air ventilation (which is easier said than done in old and neglected buildings).
School boards also must weigh conditions in their communities and the advice of public health officials.
Some Republicans in the state Senate feel otherwise and want to force schools to reopen for in-person instruction throughout the state. Now.
“Among all the COVID tragedies, the most preventable is the lost learning potential that, for some kids, will last a lifetime,” Deanna Ballard, a Watauga Republican and co-chair of the Senate Education Committee, said in a statement, The (Raleigh) News & Observer reported.
“After hearing from so many parents and teachers, we have to act immediately to return children to the classroom to stop further damage.”
This, from a legislature that does not even mandate mask-wearing among its own members.
The N.C. Association of Educators predictably — and rightly — argued that individual districts should make the call on reopening, not lawmakers in Raleigh.
“We will wait to see the details of any proposed legislation, but we think the decision to return to in-person instruction should be left to local boards of education who can best assess the constantly evolving situation on the ground,” Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators, said in a statement.
But the GOP's knee-jerk actions give teachers one more reason to feel marginalized, disrespected and unappreciated.
As someone who teaches a "hybrid" college class, meaning in-person and online, I expect most Guilford teachers would love to return to in-person instruction. Teaching online is harder and more time-consuming.
But teachers also want to feel safe, and heard.
The same as they do in Cobb County, Ga., where you could read the disrespect on the uncovered faces of two school board members and a superintendent.