Allen Johnson: They razed paradise. And put up a zip line.

Nestled uneasily in a rising ocean of apartments, strip shopping centers and gas stations, Greensboro’s Country Park remains one of this city’s best and simplest pleasures.
Which is to say, it may not dazzle but it still delights.
It is convenient and familiar and relaxing. And for now, at least, an island of relative peace and quiet in an increasingly loud and impatient world.
First opened in 1934, the park was established on 79 acres partially bought with cemetery bond funds.
There are seven picnic shelters, a snow cone stand, paddle boats, a dog park, the Guilford County Veterans Memorial, a course for dirt bikes and two lakes for fishing. In the 1930s you could swim in the lakes and there even was a diving board.
Today the only swimmers allowed are Canada geese (which, by the way, you are not supposed to feed).
On the 1.5-mile asphalt loop that circles the lake there is plenty of space for everyone … singles, couples, families, adults, children, casual walkers, serious walkers, pets and their owners, runners, cyclists … and the hills will test your knees and your endurance.
In one overdue change the loop has been closed to vehicles. Good. I’ve always wondered why pedestrians and cyclists were forced to share it with cars.
You can run laps or, if you’re more ambitious, take an exit off the loop past Jaycee Park and the Spencer Love Tennis Center and pick up the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway, which meanders north through a leafy gantlet of shade trees past Guilford Courthouse National Military Park into Summerfield.
Country Park holds particularly fond memories for people like me, who grew up here and rode the miniature steam train in the park that once chugged and tooted its way into children’s hearts.
One of the best things about Country Park is its close proximity to the Greensboro Science Center a few dozen steps away and the military park, which is linked to Country Park by a pair of short paths.
The thing is, one of the paths has been closed in recent months by a construction zone.
They have been building stuff, stirring dust and dirt and cutting down trees to make way for bigger, better amenities.
At least in somebody’s eye.
There is now a carousel at the ever-expanding Science Center (which has, uh, what to do with science?).
Meanwhile, over in Country Park, bulldozers have cleared a space for, I dunno, an IMAX theater? (I’m joking, I think.)
But there will be a tree canopy walk that will allow a stroll among the trees that are left.
And a zip line.
Country Park is becoming an amusement park. Where once there was quiet and shade make way for more stuff.
Don’t get me wrong. I understand the master vision the city has in mind.
The Battleground Parks District will meld the Greensboro Science Center, Country Park and the military park into a more exciting and marketable whole.
Or so the thinking goes.
The concept clearly feeds on the momentum of the Greensboro Science Center, which has grown and prospered in recent years by adding more animals and exhibits.
The latest, $15.5 million expansion added a serval, a fishing cat, a black-footed cat and a sand cat. There now also are pandas, flamingos, pygmy hippos and an okapi (or forest giraffe) which vaguely resembles a giraffe and a zebra.
There are also five tree houses, a new boardwalk and, most significantly, a new animal health center.
The center’s relentless CEO, Glen Dobrogosz, is a force of nature in and of himself.
It is impossible not to be impressed with what the Science Center has accomplished on his watch. It manages its spending well and delivers an excellent product, which in turn engenders public trust and support.
The center has become not just a place for locals to enjoy but a tourist destination.
I’m impressed, but uneasy.
Is Mayberry doomed to become the cheesy slice of Myrtle Beach that nobody likes?
Full disclosure: As you may well know, I’ve been wrong before. I was a fierce skeptic of the Greensboro Aquatic Center. I had misgivings as well early on about the Tanger Center.
Both have gone on to become major successes (aside from the Tanger’s laissez-faire COVID protocols).
So maybe I’m just the cranky old guy who walked 10 miles to school every day … barefoot … and liked it.
But what is enough growth? What is too much?
And when does the spillover effect of all that success threaten to become overkill?
As “new and improved” amenities gobble more acres at Country Park you have to wonder whether Golden Pond is about to become Wally World.
Allen Johnson is executive editorial page editor of the News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal.