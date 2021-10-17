Allen Johnson: They razed paradise. And put up a zip line.

You can run laps or, if you’re more ambitious, take an exit off the loop past Jaycee Park and the Spencer Love Tennis Center and pick up the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway, which meanders north through a leafy gantlet of shade trees past Guilford Courthouse National Military Park into Summerfield.

Country Park holds particularly fond memories for people like me, who grew up here and rode the miniature steam train in the park that once chugged and tooted its way into children’s hearts.

One of the best things about Country Park is its close proximity to the Greensboro Science Center a few dozen steps away and the military park, which is linked to Country Park by a pair of short paths.

The thing is, one of the paths has been closed in recent months by a construction zone.

They have been building stuff, stirring dust and dirt and cutting down trees to make way for bigger, better amenities.

At least in somebody’s eye.

There is now a carousel at the ever-expanding Science Center (which has, uh, what to do with science?).

Meanwhile, over in Country Park, bulldozers have cleared a space for, I dunno, an IMAX theater? (I’m joking, I think.)