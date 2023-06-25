Would someone please put what’s left of the old building at 200 East Market St. out of its misery?

Or at least drape a tarp over the News & Record logo?

We don’t own it anymore and we don’t claim it.

Yes, I worked there for nearly half of my life.

Once it was special. Now it’s unsightly and unsafe.

It is a blight, an eyesore, a crumbling monument to what once was and an obstacle to what could be.

For almost 30 years it was my home away from home, with its narrow windows, sharp edges and stark profile that screams 1976, the year it first opened for business.

Like polyester leisure suits and platform heels, which also were all the rage at that time, it didn’t age well.

But there were more fond memories its long corridors and thin-walled offices than I could stuff into two books.

Voices and faces. And some of the best writers, editors and reporters I will ever know.

When I arrived in the late ’80s newspapers still had characters, some of whom drank and smoked and swore.

We were typing on computer keyboards by then but some offices still had quaint contraptions called typewriters.

There were big stories. Tornadoes. Scandals. Blanche Taylor Moore.

Good times and not-so-good times. Warm hugs and petty spats.

Now it pains me to see what’s left of all that: boarded-up windows and doors, an overgrown parking lot. Occasional squatters and vandals.

Graffiti “decorates” the old warehouse we once owned next door.

We’d thought the old building had been sold before but the deal fell through.

Now there’s a new suitor who sounds upbeat and ambitious (did they actually imagine a skywalk across Davie Street?).

Just like the first one did.

But maybe the second time is the charm.

A Minnesota-based developer is considering purchasing the site to build office towers and residential units, a total investment that could amount to as much as $400 million.

The company also plans to develop the Pyramid Village area off U.S. 29. A company representative visited the former News & Record site on the advice of real estate broker Robbie Perkins, a former mayor of Greensboro. (Props to Perkins for the shoulder tap.)

And the rest, we can only hope and pray, is history.

To be sure, there are a lot of i’s to be dotted and t’s to be crossed: A detailed inspection of the site. Talks with potential tenants.

“I think it’s really going to come down to what the demand is,” Connor Lewis of the Ryan Companies told the News & Record’s Jessie Pounds.

Which makes me nervous.

Demand for residential units? Absolutely. Especially downtown. But for office space in the post-COVID world of working from home with a lot of us not wanting to give that up?

We’ll see.

It may be another five months before all that can happen. Or, if past is prologue, probably longer.

OK. I’ve waited this long. I can wait longer.

But let me be clear: Whatever emotional attachment I had to that old building is yesterday’s news.

So now I’ll channel Al Capone (at least as DeNiro portrayed him in “The “Untouchables”):

I want it gone.

I want its steps gone.

I want its walls gone

I want its floors gone and its flagpoles toppled and bent.

I want its foundations ripped out of the ground.

I want its parking lots jackhammered and cleared.

I want it broken into chunks and loaded into trucks and hauled away.

As much as that place once meant to me it means more to Greensboro to see it go away.

It is not only a blight unto itself but a black hole — seven acres of shadows and sadness that suck the energy out of everything that surrounds them.

But it’s not just the subtraction that matters here.

It’s the addition that would follow.

People. Light. Warmth. Life.

Picture how North Elm Street was transformed when the Tanger Center was built.

Now multiply it by 10.

Downtown as we know it would fundamentally change.

As for the memories, they’ll remain. But not of the big empty shell we left behind but of the people who worked inside and became family.

If I hadn’t realized it before I realize it now: That old house stopped being a home the moment the moving trucks pulled up.