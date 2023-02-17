So many thoughts, so little time and space …

IT HAS BEEN more than a month and I still struggle with a Guilford County judge’s decision in a hit-and-run case.

A driver who struck a Greensboro woman with her vehicle, stopped to look at the crumpled body and then drove on to High Point with a bloody clump of the woman’s hair in her cracked windshield, was sentenced to 199 days in prison on Jan. 13.

The woman, 28-year-old Scarlett Hill, was using a crosswalk when the Ford Focus driven by Nyquasia Shybreal Rowell, then 23, hit her on Oct. 16, 2021, throwing her body 55 feet. Hill suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Yet, she was still alive.

Weeks later, Hill seemed to improving to the point where she could speak, if only barely, and eventually could even stand. But then a bout with sepsis and pneumonia placed her back on a ventilator.

She never recovered.

As for the 199-day sentence, Judge William Wood said he settled on that term because it was equivalent to the number of days Hill survived after the accident.

Forgive me if I’m not as forgiving as the judge.

This punishment seems criminally short. I believe in second chances but the coldness of this driver’s actions still haunt and anger me.

And the fact that her mother was a passenger on the night of the accident and a witness to what transpired is hard to comprehend.

How could people do such a thing? How could they live with themselves?

I'm not proud to feel this way, but I do. And I still can’t shake it.

ACCORDING TO internal documents, Fox News hosts didn’t believe what they were saying on the air about Donald Trump’s election fraud claims.

Tucker Carlson described election-denying Trump attorney Sidney Powell in a text as an “unguided missile” and “dangerous as hell.” Laura Ingraham called Powell “a complete nut."

Fox says the quotes are taken out of context, though it’s pretty hard to take “complete nut” out of context.

WITHIN THE same week that a gunman wreaked terror on the Michigan State campus, North Carolina lawmakers pushed gun-law reform — in the wrong direction. A bill that passed in the state Senate along party lines relaxed requirements to buy a handgun removing the need for a local sheriff’s approval. Only in America.

I KEEP HEARING Republicans say that they favor market-driven solutions over “wokeness” and pure merit over diversity, equity and inclusion.

And I keep seeing them do something else.

They gerrymander districts instead of trusting their ideas to get elected (affirmative action for GOP candidates).

They stack courts and UNC boards with people who think like they do.

They decry “diversity” efforts as a blight on America. Unless they’re the ones who feel left out.

Witness the skulduggery on the UNC Board of Governors, which has been stacked almost exclusively with Republicans.

UNC is too liberal, they claim on scant evidence, so therefore they must create a new school — for the sake of ideological diversity.

According to the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal (clearly not known as a liberal outfit) as as of May 30, 2022, among the 23 members of the UNC Board of Governors, 17 are Republicans, five are unaffiliated and one is a Democrat.

And on the UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, seven are Republicans, two are unaffiliated and three are Democrats.

Diversity for me but not for thee.

I DON'T KNOW what to make of the medical examiner’s conclusion last week that the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Some people question that assessment as all kinds of rumors and speculation swirl.

I choose to go on what I know.

To me Dr. Spearman seemed driven and compassionate and fearless.

He was one of the original Moral Monday protesters.

He succeeded William Barber as state NAACP president.

I first met him in 2015 after he had stared down Skip Alston (the old Skip Alston, before Alston mellowed) during a bitter debate in the local NAACP chapter over a rigged endorsement of a state Senate bill that would have forced changes to City Council elections..

That took guts.

With then-state NAACP President William Barber’s support, the bogus endorsement of SB 36 was undone, if not the damage.

Whatever the circumstance of his death, it’s a huge loss for this city and this state.

That’s what I know about T. Anthony Spearman.