Who would have thought that, three weeks into the job, the new police chief in Greensboro would be averaging one fired employee per week?

And who, in his or her wildest dreams, could have guessed why?

Barely before the ink can dry on his business cards, Chief John Thompson has fired two officers and a crime analyst after each was arrested on sex crime charges in unrelated cases, a police spokeswoman said.

What are the odds?

Most recently, the former analyst, Matthew Hammonds, 36, was fired Tuesday after being charged with three counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation, the News & Record’s Kenwyn Caranna reported.

Hammonds lost his job after the State Bureau of Investigation notified the Greensboero Police Department of the charges.

Also fired, on Jan. 12, was Officer Kenneth Eugene Adams, who, while off duty on Dec. 18, was charged with sexual battery, assault on a female and giving alcohol to an underage person.

And on Jan. 19, Officer Joshua Daniel Oliver, 35, was charged with six counts of statutory sex offense and six counts of indecent liberties with a minor, also while off duty and outside of the city limits.

Each of these individuals is entitled to due process under the law.

But the arrests are discomforting not only because of the nature of the charges, but also because of their bizarre similarities in both the timing and the circumstances.

How could this be and what does it mean?

Obviously, the firings underscore the challenges of recruiting and retaining employees at a time when the police department is 80 officers short in its patrol division. Despite the need to fill vacancies, however, the department also must meet its standards — standards that should not be compromised.

And it must cull bad actors from the ranks.

We just saw one of the worst examples of poor hiring in Memphis and the awful tragedy that ensued. (It's hard to imagine how any of those men got their jobs and then managed to keep them.)

So, credit to the new chief for not flinching and doing what he felt needed to be done, swiftly and decisively.

“No chief wants to make this kind of announcement,” Thompson said in a statement issued after Oliver was arresrted.

"However, what is most important is that we do everything in our power to promote transparency when hard things happen. ... This announcement pains me as I know the actions of this individual are not at all consistent with the expectations and standards held for our officers.

“We hold our personnel accountable and have systems in place to assure accountability. It is my hope that a commitment to these systems, policies and standards will maintain that trust and support,."

Now the chief and his leadership team should reexamine their screening practices for recruits to be sure that there were no signs or patterns in these employees’ backgrounds or records that could have predicted their alleged misconduct.

Thompson likely would have preferred a smoother beginning in his new job.

He is still settling in and this happens?

The chief hasn’t even had a chance to hold series of five community meetings (the first on Feb. 20 at the Barber Park Events Center).

Then again, it's the nature of the job.

Thompson's predecessor, Brian James, also was tested early in his tenure with unrest in the city following the death of George Floyd.

Make no mistake, these incidents both a shock and an embarrassment for the department andthe city. Of all the things on his to-do list — recruitment, gun violence, community relations — Thompson probably didn’t foresee multiple employee arrests for alleged sex crimes.

But he has handled them well.

Now we know how he reacts to a crisis.

There'll be plenty of tests to come. Good luck to him.