Allen Johnson: To COVID deniers: You have no 'right' to make others sick

I was looking forward to the opening of the Tanger Center, the National Folk Festival, Carolina football games in Kenan and N.C. A&T’s homecoming.

But now all of those things are in jeopardy because you won’t get your shots.

Some of you are proudly unvaccinated, posing for group portraits on Facebook to thumb your noses at (I dunno) … people who want to live? Party on. Who cares?

Some of you are health care workers who have seen the horrors of the virus up close and should know better.

Some of you have been misled by crackpot websites that spew nonsense about conspiracies and microchips.

Some of you believe Tucker Carlson, who has played on your doubts even as he won’t even tell you whether he himself has been vaccinated (as if doing so would be like giving out his Social Security number).

Some of you are being misled by politicians who profiteer off myths and misinformation.

I know, I know ... it’s your hole and you’ll dig it if you want.

The problem is, you’re spoiling life for the rest of us, too.

If this were simply a matter of you risking your own health and safety, more power to you.