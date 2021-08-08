Allen Johnson: To COVID deniers: You have no 'right' to make others sick

Dear unvaccinated friend or neighbor:
I was going to write this column about the awkward adjustments we were all gladly having to make as we returned to life as we used to know it.
Eating out.
Hugging.
Seeing movies in theaters.
Working again in an actual office in actual clothing instead of sweatpants or pajamas.
Being able to buy toilet tissue, paper towels and hand sanitizer without having to go to war.
Now, thanks to you, that plan has changed.
Many of those things risk being put on hold so you can be “free.”
So I’m writing about you instead.
I desperately want to understand you and to empathize with your point of view.
And I’ve tried.
But, to be honest, I’m not feeling it.
Here we were, blessed with more fast-tracked vaccines than we knew what to do with, and you wouldn’t take them.
Here we were with falling infection rates and rising optimism.
Here we were, on the cusp of beating COVID, and you snatched defeat from the jaws of victory while chanting selfish mantras about your body and your choices.
I was looking forward to the opening of the Tanger Center, the National Folk Festival, Carolina football games in Kenan and N.C. A&T’s homecoming.
But now all of those things are in jeopardy because you won’t get your shots.
Some of you are proudly unvaccinated, posing for group portraits on Facebook to thumb your noses at (I dunno) … people who want to live? Party on. Who cares?
Some of you are health care workers who have seen the horrors of the virus up close and should know better.
Some of you have been misled by crackpot websites that spew nonsense about conspiracies and microchips.
Some of you believe Tucker Carlson, who has played on your doubts even as he won’t even tell you whether he himself has been vaccinated (as if doing so would be like giving out his Social Security number).
Some of you are being misled by politicians who profiteer off myths and misinformation.
I know, I know ... it’s your hole and you’ll dig it if you want.
The problem is, you’re spoiling life for the rest of us, too.
If this were simply a matter of you risking your own health and safety, more power to you.
If you want to wrestle alligators or swim with sharks or hurtle over canyons blindfolded on a motorcycle, go ahead, knock yourself out.
Just don’t drag us along with you.
It’s not just your choice and your body. It’s my body, too.
Your poor choices not only mean consequences for you; they have consequences for me. And millions of others.
As you invoke your “freedom of choice” not to be inoculated, I’ll remind you that there is no freedom of choice to drive 200 mph on I-40 or or blow cigarette smoke into a stranger’s face.
By the same token, you don’t have a “right” to mow your lawn at 3 a.m. or play loud music all night because the noise you create will not magically stop at your property line.
In all of these cases, your behavior affects someone else.
All it takes is a scintilla of common sense and common decency to realize that.
Yet, here we are, in a country in which some communities have had to destroy surplus vaccine supplies because they sat too long for lack of willing arms.
Making matters worse is that many of you who won’t get shots are the same people who rail at safety precautions such as mask requirements in schools or proof of vaccinations (or testing) for access to colleges or workplaces.
I have heard some of you complain that you’re being persecuted. Cry me a tsunami.
As for whether you deserve for me to be angry with you, how can I not be?
You defy steps to keep the virus in check.
You place your own boorish impulses over concern for others.
You inoculate yourself only from accountability: Everything is someone else’s fault.
And then you complain loudest when public health officials are forced to reinstate restrictions that you made necessary.
Even so, I’m apparently still less angry than many of you.
I’m not punching flight attendants for asking me to wear a mask or melting down in Walmart over COVID restrictions.
And I’m not marching on a state legislature with an assault weapon in hand to protest “lockdowns” that I helped to create.
So, please listen to reason.
Please remember that COVID can conquer us only if it divides us.
And please consider someone other than yourself.
But if you must insist on believing the Earth is flat and Elvis hangs out at the Whitsett truck stop, know this: Choices have consequences.
Ultimately your not being vaccinated will cost all of us, but it may cost you more.
It may cost access to places you want to go and things you want to do.
It may cost you your job.
It may even cost your health or the health of a loved one.
And if any of those things should happen, God forbid, and you’re looking, yet again for someone to blame, I’d recommend the nearest mirror.
Allen Johnson is executive editorial page editor of the News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal.