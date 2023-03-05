We may not have a Jeff Bezos or an Elon Musk in Greensboro.

But we do have a Roy Carroll.

Carroll, 60, has built a net worth of $2.9 billion, Forbes magazine noted in a December story spotlighting him as a “new billionaire.”

He owns a Ferrari collection and raced one at Le Mans.

He bought the yacht from the reality series “Below Deck,” then sold it and bought a bigger one, named for the James Bond movie “Skyfall.”

He also owns a big slice of downtown Greensboro, including a hotel, two apartment complexes and a 14-story mixed-use tower. And it’s growing.

On tap: a 12-story AC Hotel by Marriott at the corner of Friendly Avenue and Eugene Street.

Carroll originally planned a six-story Aloft hotel but decided to supersize his vision, doubling the height and changing the flag. The AC hotel will feature more than 130 rooms, meeting spaces and a bar that overlooks North Eugene Street.

Aside from the cosmetic boost it will bring to the skyline, the project will expand the hotel and meeting room inventory in the center city to a point where it will become more attractive to conventions.

Good for Roy.

Of course, there is a down side to one person owning so much center-city real estate. But consider what downtown might look like if he didn’t.

Here’s hoping Carroll remembers that with great power comes …. well, you know.

Elsewhere there is no dearth of activity in the center city.

A second hotel project is under construction on the site of the old Empire Room.

A Lidl grocery store is planned for the southern edge of downtown at the corner of Gate City Boulevard and South Elm Street.

The new ownership of First Bank Field intends to expand uses of the ballpark beyond baseball season.

In its second year the Tanger Center has brought new attractions and crowds to the northern end of Elm Street.

Yet, for all the headlines about tall buildings, what ultimately will make or break downtown Greensboro is what you see day to day at ground level, on sidewalks and street corners.

Homelessness and panhandling persist.

Noise still poses problems for residents and visitors.

Too many small businesses die on the vine.

Recalcitrant property owners won’t keep up their buildings.

Downtown Greensboro President and CEO Zack Matheny, who also sits on the City Council, says he shares many of the same concerns; some property owners simply let buildings sit and fester. The 300 block of South Elm Street is a particular focus, he said recently, and he has been in negotiations with some owners to repair them and make active use of them.

As for the noise, he agrees, especially about motorcyclists who cruise while revving their engines and playing loud music.

“You can’t hear yourself talk or think,” Matheny said. “And these are grown a---d men.”

One ground-level innovation that has been a hit is sidewalk dining on Elm Street. Initially used as a hedge against COVID, patio seating been made a standing amenity and DGI plans an upgrade. The traffic barriers currently used as safety buffers will be replaced by more attractive structures that look a lot less makeshift. DGI has invested more than $440,000 in the structures, with $142,000 chipped in by from the city. Matheny says DGI will rent the structures to restaurants for “a nominal rate.”

DGI also now dispatches teams to clean graffiti, which was especially a problem on a prominent retaining wall on Gate City Boulevard.

As for homelessness, for all of the city’s’ recent efforts to address it, some people still seek overnight shelter at the front doors of Elm Street businesses.

The old News & Record site, which no longer belongs to the paper, is a bigger problem, boarded-up but still broken into sporadically by squatters and vandals, Matheny says.

You envision a vibrant mixed-use development there one day, but right now it’s an eyesore. And not an inviting area to walk by at night.

One block away is the original News & Record building, now the Greensboro Cultural Arts Center. It’s most definitely not an eyesore, but it is showing its age.

There is a lot of history there. Even so, a former mayor, Robbie Perkins, told me last week that he’d just as soon see it demolished and rebuilt.

I don’t know. One of downtown Greensboro’s charms is that many of its old buildings were never razed. But either major repairs or a redo seem inevitable.

The moral of this story, I guess, is that downtown is not just buildings. It’s an experience.

For all of the glitz of a new glass tower, all it takes is a few shards of broken glass on a sidewalk to spoil your impression.