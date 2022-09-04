Allen Johnson: Tweet nothings about a little bit of everything

What in the world was I thinking last week (280 characters, or fewer, per thought)?
- Ronald Reagan once famously said: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.’” I doubt if anyone’s quoting him today in Jackson, the capital of deep-red Mississippi, which has no running water.
- Speaking of Mississippi, the poorest state in the U.S. couldn’t ensure safe drinking water in its largest city, but it did manage to pay former Green Bay Packer quarterback Brett Favre $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018 — out of welfare funds— to make motivational speeches.
- All told, the state of Mississippi paid $70 million in welfare funds to Favre, a professional wrestler, a volleyball complex and a horse farm.
- Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens appeared recently at the storied Chautauqua Institution in New York, but first her audience had to pass through metal detectors, a new protocol. On Aug. 12 writer Salman Rushdie was stabbed there multiple times by a man who stormed the stage.
- The planned topic of the speech Rushdie never got to give: how the U.S. was a safe haven for exiled writers.
- I’m told that there’s been steady progress toward the planned sculpture that will honor Greensboro’s first couple, Henry and Shirley Frye. A model of the statues has been completed and awaits their approval. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving pair.
- A recent letter writer lamented the ladies of the night on South Elm-Eugene Street at Seneca Road (not far from the N&R). I’ve had a few awkward encounters of my own in broad daylight. But, frankly, I’m more perturbed by the speeding showoffs in cars with loud engines.
- Rarely mentioned in the coverage of UNC’s game against an HBCU, Florida A&M, to open its football season (a marvelous idea) is the fact that it wasn’t a first. N.C. A&T played the Heels at Kenan Stadium in 2015. Remember?
- I’m still haunted by the fact that a young Black man seems to be shot at least every other day, often by another young Black man, in Greensboro, and we’re not talking about it. This is not something to be whispered. It’s a crisis.
- Humility alert: A student asked me during class last week if I was around during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
- Nice to see the graffiti has been removed from the bridges, retaining wall and overpass on Gate City Boulevard near South Elm Street.
- You’re not reading it here first, but Herschel Walker may be the most breathtakingly unqualified congressional candidate … since Marjorie Taylor Greene. Thanks, Georgia. When I hear either address an issue I nearly choke on my gazpacho.
- If the city of Greensboro is smart, it will pretend that the idea to police when garbage cans may be placed or removed from the curb never happened.
- That gleeful yelp you may have heard recently may have been me reacting to the news that Parliament/Funkadelic is coming to this week’s North Carolina Folk Festival. And while the words “folk festival” don’t normally conjure images of P-Funk in my mind, I’ll take it.
- It is refreshing to see more characters of color in the “Game of Thrones” spinoff, “House of the Dragon,” even if they have made them wear horrible wigs.
- The mayor of Enfield, N.C., Mondale Robinson, who personally bulldozed a local Confederate memorial, says he has received racist threats, including from a group of gun-toting men in trucks who parked on his street. Yet, neither police nor the sheriff’s office have patrolled his house.
- Thankfully, the SBI is investigating … the memorial’s removal … at the request of Enfield’s police chief and the local DA.