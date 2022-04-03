Allen Johnson: Tweet nothings from the recesses of a wandering mind

Random ramblings on recent news, 280 characters at a time:

At the risk of being the 10 millionth-and-first opinionist to weigh in on The Slap, I’ll simply say that Chris Rock was wrong, Will Smith was wronger and the incident stole the spotlight from some truly deserving Oscar winners, including North Carolina native Ariana DeBose.

Then again, getting slapped does mean getting paid. The Durham Performing Arts Center added a third show last week as ticket sales spiked for Rock’s current tour. With Rock’s back-to-back appearances at DPAC on April 16 and 17 already sold out, a third show has been added for June 8.

The mock slave auction at a Chatham County middle school is old news now. But it still haunts me to my marrow. What? Why? How? The details have been sketchy, but whatever the answers, they are deeply disturbing.

Following an investigation, Chatham officials said, “We want to clarify that there were no adults involved and no adults witnessed it.” Really? Maybe school officials weren’t involved, but an adult somewhere was. Children don’t learn such hateful lessons on their own.

That both of North Carolina’s senators will vote against the confirmation of the first Black female Supreme Court justice, who is eminently qualified, was deeply disappointing, if not a shock — and was backed by predictably flimsy excuses.

Thom Tillis invoked a cliché/bullet point: that Kentanji Brown Jackson “would legislate from the bench.” Richard Burr’s reason was stranger: “her radical position on radical proposals to pack the Supreme Court.” As if Jackson has any say in that matter.

Faced with one opportunity after another to exit on a high note, Burr, who is not running for reelection, still prefers to skulk into a corner and duck.

Madison Cawthorn has admitted that he made up a story that prominent D.C. Republicans were having orgies and using cocaine. So says House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, following a conversation with the freshman N.C. congressman. This would be bad even if it was the first time Cawthorn mangled the truth. It’s not. By a long shot.

Two prominent Republicans, Sen. Thom Tillis and N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger, are backing Cawthorn’s primary opponent. But here’s the thing: They’ve done so only after Cawthorn’s digs at fellow Republicans, and not the reams of other awful stuff he’s already done and said.

The biggest piece of roadside litter I’ve seen (so far) in Greensboro: a portable basketball goal dumped on a sidewalk on South Elm-Eugene Street.

The latest rave review for Greensboro comes from South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley, whose team played here in an NCAA regional. “Being here in Greensboro and all the people — in the arena, at the hotel — really made us feel special,” Staley said. “ … I feel it when people are genuinely happy and inviting and host our tournament.”

How could it take more than 200 tries for Congress to pass an anti-lynching law?

Good call by the Guilford school board to seek a professional firm to help find Superintendent Sharon Contreras’ successor. Even so, this will be a difficult process, given the politicization of public education and the commitment by some school system critics to declare a scandal at nearly every turn.

Homicides, rapes and aggravated assaults with a firearm all are trending downward this year in Greensboro, Police Chief Brian James said at the recent City Council retreat. But doesn’t it still feel as if someone is shooting someone else in this city nearly every day?

Probably the only thing that’s more alarming than those “Stop the Steal” texts from Ginni Thomas is the shallowness, inelegance and wacky Facebook-comment quality of their content.

In the NFL, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly paid millions to a woman who has filed a paternity suit; 15 former Washington employees have alleged rampant sexual harassment; receiver Tyreek Hill, who choked and beat his pregnant girlfriend in college, just signed a huge contract … and Colin Kaepernick still can’t get a job.