Allen Johnson: Ugly Americans are making the skies less friendly

As for me, since COVID first took flight in January 2020, I have not yet set foot again on a commercial aircraft.

Now I’m not sure I want to.

What makes all this ridiculousness even sadder is the approaching 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

For all the horror and death of that day, one of the most indelible and inspiring among many acts of heroism involved the passengers and the crew of United Airlines Flight 93.

After four al-Qaida terrorists had taken over the plane and appeared headed to Washington, the passengers and crew, including flight attendant Sandy Bradshaw of Greensboro, chose to fight back.

Though they managed to battle their way into the cockpit, the plane ultimately crashed into a field in Pennsylvania, killing all 44 people aboard, including the terrorists.

But who knows how many lives they saved by preventing that plane from reaching its presumed target, the U.S. Capitol?

Since that day, air travel has never been the same.

Two decades later, some of us seem intent on making it worse.

After 9/11 we dreaded terrorists on planes.

Can we please now be spared of ugly Americans acting out?

Allen Johnson is executive editorial page editor of the News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal.