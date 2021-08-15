Allen Johnson: Ugly Americans are making the skies less friendly

The first scheduled passenger airline flight in the U.S. took 23 minutes.
On Jan. 1, 1914, a wood-and-muslin biplane flew from St. Petersburg to Tampa, Fla., at a cruising altitude of 50 feet.
The lone passenger was a former mayor of St. Petersburg, who sat on a wooden bench in the cockpit.
And in case you’re wondering, the distance between St. Petersburg and Tampa is about the same as between Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
We’ve sure come a long way since then … uh, haven’t we?
The planes certainly have improved. As for the passengers, well, that’s another matter.
As of last week, the Federal Aviation Administration had documented 3,271 reports of “unruly passengers” on flights this year, 2,475 of them involving a refusal to wear masks. Among those cases, 540 have resulted in “enforcement action,” an FAA news release says.
The Transportation Security Administration has resumed self-defense classes for flight attendants and pilots.
In a recent poll of 5,000 flight attendants, 58% said they had encountered at least five incidents involving “unruly passenger” incidents.
Some passengers have behaved so badly that they’ve had to be duct taped to their seats.
Among the disruptive travelers was a petulant group of high school students from Boston who in early July grounded a flight in Charlotte.
The plane to the Bahamas never took off after the group of about 30 students refused to wear masks, as required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
One of their fellow passengers, a nurse, told Charlotte’s WSOC-TV that the students’ behavior was spoiling not only their trip but hers.
“All they had to do was follow the rules, put the mask on, sit there,” she said. “No smart-mouth comments. And they couldn’t do it.”
Said another passenger who was seated near the students: “It was bad. First, they were yelling. They were cursing. They were being very obnoxious.”
Passengers were given hotel vouchers and the flight left for Nassau the next day. This included the students, who were allowed to continue their trip on the condition that they wear masks (frankly, a second chance they did not deserve).
And this was one of the tamer incidents.
In May, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two front teeth after a 28-year-old woman hit her in the mouth. The woman was arrested for battery causing serious bodily injury, a felony offense.
“If you talked with some flight attendants, they would certainly say this is the worst we’ve ever seen it,” Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, told The Washington Post in June. “It’s pervasive. There is constant conflict on board.”
The FAA has responded with nearly $683,000 in fines against 43 passengers and hundreds of investigations. The FAA also recently began a series of memes on social media that promote more civil behavior. (I guess it can’t hurt.)
Understandably, the nation’s largest flight attendants’ union says that isn’t enough, and is pushing for criminal prosecutions.
As for what has gotten into people, part of it clearly appears to be anger fueled by COVID skepticism. But not all of it.
A 22-year-old man who was duct taped to his seat by a Frontier Airlines crew on July 31 appeared motivated by alcohol and arrogance. According to a police report, after having two drinks and spilling a third on himself, the man wandered the cabin shirtless and groped the breasts of two female flight attendants.
In another incident, the FAA reports, a passenger “tried to open the cockpit door, repeatedly refused to comply with crew members’ instructions, and physically assaulted a flight attendant by striking him in the face and pushing him to the floor.”
As for me, since COVID first took flight in January 2020, I have not yet set foot again on a commercial aircraft.
Now I’m not sure I want to.
What makes all this ridiculousness even sadder is the approaching 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
For all the horror and death of that day, one of the most indelible and inspiring among many acts of heroism involved the passengers and the crew of United Airlines Flight 93.
After four al-Qaida terrorists had taken over the plane and appeared headed to Washington, the passengers and crew, including flight attendant Sandy Bradshaw of Greensboro, chose to fight back.
Though they managed to battle their way into the cockpit, the plane ultimately crashed into a field in Pennsylvania, killing all 44 people aboard, including the terrorists.
But who knows how many lives they saved by preventing that plane from reaching its presumed target, the U.S. Capitol?
Since that day, air travel has never been the same.
Two decades later, some of us seem intent on making it worse.
After 9/11 we dreaded terrorists on planes.
Can we please now be spared of ugly Americans acting out?
Allen Johnson is executive editorial page editor of the News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal.