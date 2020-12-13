Allen Johnson: Warped vision: Some of the things I got wrong in 2020

COVID's legs: Surely I thought we'd be done with it by college basketball season, because even the skeptics would come around to wearing masks and distancing once the cases and tragedies piled up. They didn't and, well, you know the rest. Now we may not even have college basketball season.

Blowback against wokeness: The aftermath of the killing of George Floyd generated a collective sense of self-reflection and outrage among Americans about race that we've rarely seen before. But as I wrote last summer, an inch of racial progress in this country always seems to be followed by a foot of backlash. And so it was this time. Somehow the conversation about police reform was twisted into a false dichotomy: that any criticism of some police meant you were against all police. I'd say I was half-wrong on this one. The desire for change is still there, but it has stalled.

COVID unity: Call me naive, but I actually thought the spiraling threat of the virus would, in time, close political rifts and rally Americans against a common enemy. How is it possible that we know precisely how to keep the spread of COVID-19 in check and refuse to do it?