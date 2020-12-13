Allen Johnson: Warped vision: Some of the things I got wrong in 2020

Time keeps movin' on
Friends they turn away
I keep movin' on
But I never find out why
I keep pushing so hard the dream
I keep tryin' to make it right
Through another lonely day, whoa
Obviously, the late, great Janis Joplin wasn’t referring to 2020 when she groaned “Dem Ol’ Kozmic Blues” on her first and only solo album way back in another fraughtful and tumultuous era, the 1960s.
But if the song fits …
Who doesn’t have the blues these days? And who doesn’t fret that we’re facing problems on a cosmic scale (however you spell it).
What a monumentally awful 12 months (and there are still 18 days to go). Worst. Year. Ever?
Well, maybe not, but raise your hand if you’re counting down to the minute it ends.
That may be the one thing Americans can agree on these days.
A pandemic. Political division. Civil unrest.
So, my annual list of Things I Got Wrong This Year (the abridged version; I have only so much space) has to begin with the year itself, which I had hyped in late 2019 as a transformational time for Greensboro.
The men's ACC Tournament was coming back. New hotels were sprouting downtown. The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts was about to open. "You can sense an excitement and momentum that the city hasn’t seen in decades," I wrote in a column on June 2, 2019.
And cars would fly above the I-40/85 corridor ... alongside golden-winged pigs.
To be honest, those great expectations seemed perfectly reasonable at the time. Then COVID-19 erupted and froze everything in its tracks.
Among my other notable swings and misses in 2020:
Thom was toast. Could there be less-inspiring candidate? Yet, despite tepid enthusiasm even from fellow Republicans and a shameless instinct for self-preservation, Thom Tillis won reelection to the U.S. Senate. Two things I didn’t foresee: The length of Donald Trump’s coattails and the adultery scandal that imploded the campaign of Tillis’ Democratic challenger, Cal Cunningham.
Young people wouldn’t vote. I believed passionate protests wouldn’t translate to more turnout from young Americans at the polls — that they either would become apathetic or cynical. Or both. Happily, I stand corrected. Turnout among young voters (ages 18 to 29) jumped by 8% in this election compared to 2016, according to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University. And 53% of eligible youth cast votes in this election versus 45% in 2016.
COVID's legs: Surely I thought we'd be done with it by college basketball season, because even the skeptics would come around to wearing masks and distancing once the cases and tragedies piled up. They didn't and, well, you know the rest. Now we may not even have college basketball season.
Blowback against wokeness: The aftermath of the killing of George Floyd generated a collective sense of self-reflection and outrage among Americans about race that we've rarely seen before. But as I wrote last summer, an inch of racial progress in this country always seems to be followed by a foot of backlash. And so it was this time. Somehow the conversation about police reform was twisted into a false dichotomy: that any criticism of some police meant you were against all police. I'd say I was half-wrong on this one. The desire for change is still there, but it has stalled.
COVID unity: Call me naive, but I actually thought the spiraling threat of the virus would, in time, close political rifts and rally Americans against a common enemy. How is it possible that we know precisely how to keep the spread of COVID-19 in check and refuse to do it?
Trump wins. "You read it here first," I wrote in 2018. Donald Trump would cruise to reelection based on his ability to confound polls, the intensity of his supporters and his supernatural ability to be forgiven by true believers for nearly every misstep. I even felt Trump stood a good chance even if he flailed at the pandemic with a blend of denial, misinformation and wishful thinking — with a little Clorox sprinkled in. Then again, 74 million of you did vote for Trump this year. Which is more people than voted for him in 2016, many proclaiming that he is the greatest president of all time.
In this singularly bizarre year, it appears, 2020 vision means seeing whatever you want to see ... however you want it to be.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!