Allen Johnson: We're 94th, and (what?) Winston-Salem is 48 spots higher?

In fact, I liked the Twin City so much that, for two years, I commuted for 40 minutes from the far side of that city (off Peacehaven Road) onto I-40, through what was then a very wicked Hawthorne Curve and then on to Greensboro, five days a week.

I still like to visit for plays and for jazz concerts at Corpening Plaza.

But 48 places?

This demands an investigation.

The rankings, which cover the 150 largest metro areas in the nation, are based on a national survey of 3,600 people and four major criteria: quality of life, value, net migration and desirability (which sounds like a metric from a dating app). All of that apparently is run through a statistical blender to create a numerical rating.

By that measure, it seems closer: On a 10-point scale, Winston-Salem got a 6.7, Greensboro a 6.4.

In a summation of Greensboro’s appeal, U.S. News writes that it “is one of those places that’s big enough to have everything you need but small enough for you to regularly bump into people you know. People who live here love it and say they have no reason to leave. Those who do leave often return home to Greensboro to raise their families.”