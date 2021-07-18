Allen Johnson: We're 94th, and (what?) Winston-Salem is 48 spots higher?

Stop the presses.
Roll out the confetti.
Throw a big ticker-tape parade on Elm Street.
We’rrrrre … No. 94.
Which is to say, Greensboro ranks a whopping 48 places behind Winston-Salem, which came in at 46th on U.S. News & World Report’s latest list of “Best Places to Live.”
No offense to Winston-Salem ... but seriously?
At least Winston-Salem earns its hyphen honestly. Raleigh-Durham, which we all know isn’t really a place, but a statistical entity and an airport name, ranked No. 2.
And Hickory (52), Asheville (48) and Charlotte (20) also finished ahead of the Gate City.
(If you’re curious, Boulder, Colo., took the top spot in the country.)
OK. At least Greensboro made the top 100.
But being only No. 6 in the state — and a distant runner-up even in the Triad — is a swift, hard kick to our civic unmentionables.
To be clear, I like Winston-Salem. I lived there for 11 years before coming home to work in Greensboro.
I made many lifelong friends there. I love its rolling hills and its resurgent downtown (which is light years ahead of where it was when I left in 1992).
In fact, I liked the Twin City so much that, for two years, I commuted for 40 minutes from the far side of that city (off Peacehaven Road) onto I-40, through what was then a very wicked Hawthorne Curve and then on to Greensboro, five days a week.
I still like to visit for plays and for jazz concerts at Corpening Plaza.
But 48 places?
This demands an investigation.
The rankings, which cover the 150 largest metro areas in the nation, are based on a national survey of 3,600 people and four major criteria: quality of life, value, net migration and desirability (which sounds like a metric from a dating app). All of that apparently is run through a statistical blender to create a numerical rating.
By that measure, it seems closer: On a 10-point scale, Winston-Salem got a 6.7, Greensboro a 6.4.
In a summation of Greensboro’s appeal, U.S. News writes that it “is one of those places that’s big enough to have everything you need but small enough for you to regularly bump into people you know. People who live here love it and say they have no reason to leave. Those who do leave often return home to Greensboro to raise their families.”
The thumbnail description adds: “A range of neighborhoods offers a diverse array of homes to satisfy different tastes, and a strong sense of community makes North Carolina’s third-largest metro area feel like a small town where the residents are neighborly.”
As for Winston-Salem, “Although the city is traditionally Southern in its friendliness, it has an international feel. The metro area celebrates its diversity during an array of festivals and through a variety of cuisines. You’ll find restaurants serving everything from traditional North Carolina barbecue to Indian curries and Greek pastries.“
Frankly, I believe those descriptions are interchangeable.
Who would argue that Greensboro isn’t one of the most cultural diverse cities in the state or that Winston-Salem doesn’t offer big-city amenities in a small-town package?
But, in all honesty, a deeper dig into the numbers does reveal some key distinctions.
Winston-Salem has a higher average annual salary ($47,480 to Greensboro’s $45,740), a lower unemployment rate (7.3% to 8.4%) and a lower median monthly rent ($773 to $834). (The rent gap bears further testament to Greensboro’s affordable housing crisis.)
Most tellingly, Winston-Salem’s job market rates a 6.5 to Greensboro’s 5.9
The ranking still rates Greensboro’s “desirability” rating ahead of Winston-Salem’s (6.5 to 6.0). (Raleigh-Durham gets a 7.6.)
That said, you can’t go wrong in either place. Each is home to two UNC System campuses (though overall Greensboro has more colleges and college students).
Both were forced to reset their economies after the decline of bedrock industries. Both struggle with poverty and upward mobility for the less fortunate. Both have been racked by a rise in senseless gun violence. (There was another shooting in Greensboro on Friday.)
In the good old days, both shared one of the best college football rivalries in the state between N.C. A&T and Winston-Salem State.
And having viewed both places from the inside out, I can tell you that each has, at times, envied the other or felt superior to the other. (Hubris travels in both directions on I-40.)
The fact is, though each city has a distinct personality, they share a number of common problems and interests. Frankly, I wish they’d collaborate more on such issues as economic recruitment and public safety.
So, maybe it’s petty to take too much exception to some magazine’s ratings.
And maybe I should be congratulating Winston-Salem and Greensboro for their more-than-respectable finishes on a national list.
But 48 places?