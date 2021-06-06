Allen Johnson: What in the world did I do to anger a carload of strangers?

To be honest, I don’t know.

So far as I can tell (but I’m not entirely sure) the hecklers have been white and you may have noticed by now that I am not.

I say “so far as I can tell,” but it’s hard to know for sure. They’ve “sounded white,” but this is the South. So it’s neither smart nor easy to think you can tell someone’s race by voice alone. Drawls are us.

In only one case did I see a white face for certain.

Nor have I been able to make out what is being said.

But the incidents do recall my childhood, when walking while Black in certain parts of Greensboro guaranteed being called names from passing cars and or being told I needed to be somewhere else. Or else.

And those were clearly racially motivated.

The nicest thing they called me was “soul brother.” The worse was, well, you know.

Those days are past … at least mostly they are. I think.

I can’t say the more recent incidents have frightened me. The vehicles don’t stop or even slow down.

They could be groups of bored teenagers.