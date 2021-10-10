Allen Johnson: When saying nothing is no longer an option

An old insurance commercial warned that “life comes at you fast.”
For far too many young people in Greensboro, so does a violent death.
No sooner had I written in this column that Greensboro had suffered 38 homicides so far this year than I had to make an update.
The 26-year-old victim of a shooting on Hyde Drive had died of his injuries on Thursday morning. Make that 39.
Rarely a day passes, it seems, without a shooting, usually fatal, often involving petty nonsense about perceived slights.
Someone says the wrong thing, wears the wrong colors, insults someone else’s manhood and so he must die.
Lives are a dime a dozen, it seems — especially those of young Black males, cheap currency in a frenzied economy of hot tempers, cold blood and madness.
I think these words almost daily but I am reluctant to say them out loud or write them.
So I sit at my keyboard and bite my upper lip every time a “breaking news alert” invades my inbox.
It’s as if the crackle of gunfire has become as much a part of our daily background noise as barking dogs or car horns.
Shooting on Woodbriar Avenue leaves man with life-threatening injuries, Greensboro police say (Oct. 5)
Gun found on Northeast Guilford High School campus, 2 juveniles arrested, sheriff’s office says (Oct. 5)
15-year-old indicted in fatal Mount Tabor High School shooting. Maurice T. Evans Jr. to be tried as an adult (Sept. 30)
One person critically injured in shooting early Tuesday at gas station, Greensboro police say (Sept. 28)
14-year-old shot and killed Monday in Greensboro, police say (Sept. 21)
Man injured in shooting on Summertree Loop, Greensboro police say (Sept. 12)
2 separate shootings in Greensboro under investigation Sunday; one victim later dies (Sept. 12)
15-year-old shooting victim in stable condition after someone fired at vehicle. He was the second teen to be shot in Winston-Salem on Friday (Sept. 11)
1 person wounded in shooting Wednesday night, Greensboro police say (Sept. 9)
And so on.
Behind the headlines are some even more disturbing numbers.
As of Oct. 8, 32 of the city’s 39 homicide victims were Black. Among those, 29 were Black males.
And among those 29, 18 were in their 20s or younger. Seven were teenagers, the youngest 14.
As for the suspects charged in these cases, all but one was a Black male.
There was a sliver of good news: Homicides are down from last year, 39 versus 43 over the same time span. We’ve improved from worse to bad.
A drive-by shooting. A downtown gunfight near the doorsteps of the courthouse, police headquarters and the Sheriff’s Office. Gunfire that erupted nearby even during a recent vigil for a gun violence victim.
If it’s not in Greensboro, it’s in High Point or Winston-Salem or Charlotte or Durham or Raleigh.
The Triangle may be ahead of the Triad in economic clout, but it hasn’t bought its way out of street violence.
Some of our white readers have addressed the issue, but all too often in a crass attempt at what-aboutism rather than concern. (As in why all the complaints about police abuse when Black people are killing each other? And why all the rhetoric about Black Lives Mattering when they don’t even seem to matter to Black people themselves?)
For me, the gun violence problem and police abuses are an “and” proposition, not an “either/or.”
It’s no different from knowing that, as a planet we must address climate change and immigration and the pandemic, not just one at the exclusion of the others.
Thus, what happened to Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and Marcus Smith and Andrew Brown and so many others must be addressed. And so should the ongoing plague of violence in our communities.
We can’t afford the luxury of choosing.
It’s not as if we haven’t tried some things: community meetings that become tearful exercises in sadness and frustration; mentoring programs; a new Cure Violence initiative that uses “interrupters” to attempt to resolve disputes before they erupt into violence.
But somehow it seems that the we’re stuck in a story that keep repeating itself.
Round and round we go in a cycle of tragedy, meetings, speeches, plans ... and then more news alerts about shooters and victims.
I wish we had the answers. But right now we’re not even asking the questions.
Yes, I’m aware. So many pressing issues are facing our Black communities: COVID, poverty, homelessness, voting rights, struggling schools. But what could be more urgent than preserving lives?
And, yes, I have to be honest: I’m bothered that the intensity for concern about police abuses has not been matched by the concern about a pandemic of senseless violence.
I also worry that we think about these issues constantly but are reluctant to broach them for fear of offending someone.