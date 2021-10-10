Allen Johnson: When saying nothing is no longer an option

And among those 29, 18 were in their 20s or younger. Seven were teenagers, the youngest 14.

As for the suspects charged in these cases, all but one was a Black male.

There was a sliver of good news: Homicides are down from last year, 39 versus 43 over the same time span. We’ve improved from worse to bad.

A drive-by shooting. A downtown gunfight near the doorsteps of the courthouse, police headquarters and the Sheriff’s Office. Gunfire that erupted nearby even during a recent vigil for a gun violence victim.

If it’s not in Greensboro, it’s in High Point or Winston-Salem or Charlotte or Durham or Raleigh.

The Triangle may be ahead of the Triad in economic clout, but it hasn’t bought its way out of street violence.

Some of our white readers have addressed the issue, but all too often in a crass attempt at what-aboutism rather than concern. (As in why all the complaints about police abuse when Black people are killing each other? And why all the rhetoric about Black Lives Mattering when they don’t even seem to matter to Black people themselves?)

For me, the gun violence problem and police abuses are an “and” proposition, not an “either/or.”