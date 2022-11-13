Allen Johnson: When school violence becomes a family affair

The problem with kids today is that too many of them are masquerading as adults.

Consider this News & Record headline from Nov. 5:

“Three generations of family involved with fight at Grimsley High, police say”

According to police, Laquita Sims, 31, Tracy Sims, 49, and Demorshea Sims, 21, helped those two young people, to whom they are related, find two Grimsley students with the intent to beat them up.

One of the juveniles who accompanied the older women attended Grimsley. The other was a middle school student.

As a Greensboro Police Department statement bluntly put it: “They located two Grimsley students and an assault took place. The adults encouraged the fighting while it happened.”

In other words, three adults not only helped to plan and instigate the fight; they provided a cheering section. The ugly brawl on Nov. 3 was truly a family affair. One of the adult women was the mother of the juvenile attackers. Another was an aunt and the third the grandmother.

Three generations of blind, inexcusable rage.

Oh, and the mother, Laquita Sims, also allegedly assaulted a teacher who tried to break up the fight.

As the News & Record’s Jessie Pounds reported, all three women were charged with conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, two counts of simple assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, trespassing and inciting a riot. In addition, Laquita Sims was charged with assault on a school official.

I don’t know whether to scream or cry. And I wonder what the world is coming to. Especially since this has happened before.

In 2021, eight people, including a 37-year-old mother, barged into a class at Southern Guilford High School and attacked a 14-year-old. The other attackers included three Southern Guilford students, three students from other schools and an 18-year-old.

The assault apparently stemmed from an earlier incident. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said one of the student attackers had been involved in a previous disagreement with the 14-year-old victim.

“What happened Tuesday at Southern was an absolute disgrace,” Capt. Brian Hall of the Sheriff’s Office told the News & Record in 2021.

“This type of behavior from students and especially grown adults is not acceptable and will not be tolerated,” Grimsley Principal Ged O’Donnell said in a statement sent to parents in 2022.

The motivations for the fight at Grimsley aren’t yet known.

And, frankly, they aren’t important.

But odds are that this assault, like the one at Southern Guilford, involved a silly quest for payback, vengeance, tit for tat … whatever you choose to call it.

The kind of ridiculousness that has cost too many teenagers their lives in Greensboro, mostly from gunshot wounds.

Yet, no matter the perceived slight or grievance that preceded the assault, it justifies nothing.

You would think that grown-ups, of all people, would know that.

It still has been only a matter of days since an N.C. A&T student and a Dudley High School student were fatally shot at an off-campus party by someone who apparently had a beef with somebody else.

We all wondered then where our young people get the notion that you must resolve disagreements with fists and bullets. Now this.

Yet, what may be worse than these incidents themselves is the absence of outrage.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve not heard one syllable from the community about what happened at Grimsley.

So, excuse me, please, while I share a few of my own.

As Ged O’Donnell said, this is unacceptable. And beyond troubling.

While we are quick to hold police to account for abuse and misconduct (and rightly so) we also should hold parents to a higher standard than what we saw on Nov. 3.

We should wonder how anger could boil to such a point that a mother and that mother’s mother could lose their senses of judgment and reason.

And we should be alarmed that for two straight years mothers have been complicit in violent acts on Guilford County school campuses.

This problem demands an honest and open discussion.

Time was when school disciplinary issues involved students. Now must school administrators and SROs worry about unruly parents?

I am not a behavioral scientist, nor do I play one on YouTube. But I’m starting to believe that one of the reasons too many of our children believe that violence is the default reaction to conflict is because that’s what adults are teaching them.

Including, unfortunately, some mamas, some aunts and some grandmas.