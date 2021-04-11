Allen Johnson: White is Black, up is down and the n-word’s OK?

In other words, it’s different when a Black person uses the n-word.

But is it?

“To be clear I do not condone racism in any manner,” White wrote on a GoFundMe page that has been created on his behalf. “None of the parties involved in the incident remember the use of the word, took offense or filed a complaint. The word was said in a familiar manner as a way to relate to one another.”

Calling a student a “ghetto n—a” is “relating”?

If so, then what happens when a white officer “relates”?

Some argue that “taking ownership” of one of the ugliest racial slurs in any language as a term of endearment saps it of its venom.

But, to be honest, it often is used even by Black people to demean or belittle one another.

It certainly wasn’t used by Officer White as a term of endearment.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan obviously had thought the anti-slur policy was beyond question — but not anymore.

Now he is being pressured not to fire White and to instead discipline him with some form of “restorative punishment.”