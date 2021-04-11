Allen Johnson: White is Black, up is down and the n-word’s OK?

‘I believe that words are things. … I think they stick on the walls, they go into the upholstery, they go into your clothes, and finally, into your very body.”
— Maya Angelou
Community members have rushed to the defense of a school resource officer in Tampa, Fla., who was fired for calling Black students “niggers” more than once.
In one instance the officer used the racial slur while handcuffing a youth during an arrest.
The student had trespassed on the campus of Middleton High School after being suspended and ignored the officer’s warnings to leave.
“You going to jail now, n—a” the officer is caught saying on body-camera video.
That wasn’t all he said.
The officer uttered the n-word two more times in a heated exchange with the student, who had become agitated and resistant.
On a separate occasion, the officer twice used the word, once while talking to himself and a second time in referring to “ghetto n—gers” during a phone conversation with his wife while driving home from a high school football game.
The officer appears to have captured the exchange by mistake on his body-camera video. The violations were discovered during a supervisor’s routine review of the officer’s video footage.
The officer lost his job March 2 because of a zero-tolerance policy on the use of racial slurs in the Tampa Police Department.
But support for the SRO has been broad-based and passionate, ranging from students to staff to the Tampa police union to the NAACP.
That’s because the officer in question, Delvin White, happens to be Black.
He, in fact, the son of a police officer who also was well-known and -regarded in the community.
Which raises this question: Should who is allowed to say the n-word a black-and-white proposition?
White’s defenders say yes — that while he should be punished for what he said, firing is too severe.
And, after all, White is Black.
“He was speaking the language and culture of that community,” Kristina Ravenel, a math teacher who is Black, told the Tampa Bay Times.
Yvette Lewis, president of the local NAACP branch, explained that the n-word must be looked at “holistically.”
“Black folks are looking at this like, white police officers have done us wrong, shot us dead in the street, mistreated us and still have their job, so why would you want to fire a man for saying a word?” Lewis told the Tampa Bay Times.
In other words, it’s different when a Black person uses the n-word.
But is it?
“To be clear I do not condone racism in any manner,” White wrote on a GoFundMe page that has been created on his behalf. “None of the parties involved in the incident remember the use of the word, took offense or filed a complaint. The word was said in a familiar manner as a way to relate to one another.”
Calling a student a “ghetto n—a” is “relating”?
If so, then what happens when a white officer “relates”?
Some argue that “taking ownership” of one of the ugliest racial slurs in any language as a term of endearment saps it of its venom.
But, to be honest, it often is used even by Black people to demean or belittle one another.
It certainly wasn’t used by Officer White as a term of endearment.
Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan obviously had thought the anti-slur policy was beyond question — but not anymore.
Now he is being pressured not to fire White and to instead discipline him with some form of “restorative punishment.”
“If you’re going to go for restorative punishment for him, you have to do it for everyone in the future, no matter what color they are,” Dugan told the Tampa Times. “The policy is pretty clear. Unless there are mitigating circumstances, you’re going to get terminated if you talk like that.”
The case for White’s greater body of work in the community and the school certainly is compelling.
But does it give him a license to refer to young people in that way?
If so, should the Tampa Police Department revise its policy on slurs? Should there be additional asterisks, wherefores and howevers?
And should context matter?
Neal Lester, director of the Humanities Project at Arizona State University, finds even the context of White’s words problematic.
“If (White) is using that word with a young man he’s upset with, where is the power taken out of that?” Lester, who is Black, told the Tampa Bay Times. “And if he’s talking disparagingly about a group of Black people, where is the power taken out of that?”
So, here we are, arguing yet again about how many angels can fit on the head of this philosophical pin.
But the solution really isn’t that elusive.
What some people are twisting into a puzzle of nuance and complexity is simple: Whoever you are, whatever your race, creed, ethnicity or national origin, don’t use this word. Ever.
Kill it. Banish it. Lock it away and vaporize the key. No exceptions.