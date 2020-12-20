Allen Johnson: Why are we still playing college basketball?

Certainly, the NBA, the NFL, the NHL and professional soccer, tennis, golf and other sports forged ahead during the pandemic.

And the NBA and NHL moved games into hermetically sealed bubbles to prevent the spread of the virus.

College sports have not done that.

More to the point, pro athletes are paid to dribble or throw passes or fire slap shots. College athletes, who fuel a billion-dollar industry for coaches and schools and TV networks, are not.

That's a harsh truth that's especially hard to swallow on Tobacco Road.

But Mike Krzyzewski, who certainly has made a decent living from the Basketball Industrial Complex, is honest enough to see it for what it is.

"I don’t think it feels right to anybody,” the Duke coach, who has more victories than anyone else in major college hoops, told reporters several days ago.

Krzyzewski added: “Basically, it was more of a mentality of, ‘Get as many games in as possible.’ And I think I would just like, just for the safety, the mental health and the physical health of our players and staff … like, to assess where we’re at.”