Allen Johnson: Why are we still playing college basketball?

Cameron with no Crazies.
Piped-in cheers from non-existent fans that barely drown out the squeals of sneaker soles on hardwood.
Seas of unoccupied seats, except for clusters, here and there, of cardboard facsimiles of human beings (they're supposed to help give empty arenas a sense of life, but mostly they recall the title character in the 1980's movie "Weekend at Bernie's," who, if you're unfamiliar, was a dead guy).
College basketball, or something like it, is back for a new season.
Which is a good thing, right?
Upon further review, probably not.
Among the sports that may suffer most from the pandemic is college hoops, where fans don't merely attend the games. They're a part of them.
They jeer. They chant. They paint their faces and wear silly costumes and wave stupid signs.
And now they're gone.
What we're seeing instead seems strange and unfamiliar.
A more pertinent question, of course, is why we're seeing any college sports at all.
And whether soldiering on with games, come COVID-19 or high water, is morally defensible. (College football also is played by most major schools, in a weird patchwork of a season.)
Certainly, the NBA, the NFL, the NHL and professional soccer, tennis, golf and other sports forged ahead during the pandemic.
And the NBA and NHL moved games into hermetically sealed bubbles to prevent the spread of the virus.
College sports have not done that.
More to the point, pro athletes are paid to dribble or throw passes or fire slap shots. College athletes, who fuel a billion-dollar industry for coaches and schools and TV networks, are not.
That's a harsh truth that's especially hard to swallow on Tobacco Road.
But Mike Krzyzewski, who certainly has made a decent living from the Basketball Industrial Complex, is honest enough to see it for what it is.
"I don’t think it feels right to anybody,” the Duke coach, who has more victories than anyone else in major college hoops, told reporters several days ago.
Krzyzewski added: “Basically, it was more of a mentality of, ‘Get as many games in as possible.’ And I think I would just like, just for the safety, the mental health and the physical health of our players and staff … like, to assess where we’re at.”
Already games have been rescheduled or canceled altogether because of COVID infections.
So Krzyzewski wondered out loud whether the health and emotional costs to the players are worth it.
Coach K also dared to state the obvious.
“I know the NCAA is worried about the end game,” he said. “They’re not as worried about the game we’re playing right now.”
What Krzyzewski meant is that the governing body of college sports, the National Collegiate Athletics Association, wants an NCAA Tournament this season by any means necessary.
That's because of the revenue at stake.
The NCAA will be paid $770 million a year through 2024 by CBS and Turner Sports to televise the men’s tournament.
After that we'll be talking real money. The rights fees will balloon to $1.1 billion a year through 2032.
Guess how much of that money goes to the players?
Also worth noting is that the NCAA plans to hold the men's tournament at one site, Indianapolis, in an NBA-like bubble. Not so with regular-season games, where positive tests and cancellations are starting to mount.
As for the impact on player's health, an investigation by The New York Times found that at least 6,629 athletes and athletic staff members at major universities have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's likely an undercount, the Times reports, because much of the data came as a result of public records requests and some schools did not provide information.
Former Duke player Jay Bilas, a color analyst for ESPN and one of the most honest and knowledgeable observers of the game, also questioned the wisdom of carrying on.
“I’m sensitive to the fact that the players want to play. I get it,” Bilas said. “But we also have to acknowledge that the circumstances have changed. ... If we were playing outdoors and there were lightning in the area, we wouldn’t canvass the players to decide if they wanted to play. We would say: ‘It’s too dangerous. We’ve got to pause for now.’ ”
The difference is, this storm has killed 308,000 Americans, 3,600 alone on Wednesday. And it has been raging for more than a year.
When will the NCAA have the good sense to come in from the rain?
