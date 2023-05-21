On what had been a quiet night on a Tuesday, words of rage suddenly rang from the shadows.

As he sat in the alcove of a closed shop on South Elm Street, a man barked nonstop profanity at anyone who happened to walk by.

He was crude and angry, greeting total strangers with seething contempt, as if each of them had done him a grievous wrong.

It was jarring. And unnerving.

The words themselves were vile enough, but would he act on whatever was was burning inside of him?

That man mind came to mind in the wake of the death of Jordan Neely, the former New York street performer who died on May 1 in the chokehold of a Marine veteran.

The difference was that we could walk away. It was not so easy for passengers in a subway car who had become an unwilling audience to Neely’s desperate pronouncements that he was hungry and frustrated and not afraid to go to jail. Or to die.

As the world now knows, Daniel Penny was the passenger who used a chokehold to subdue Neely. Neely later was pronounced dead in a hospital.

Penny has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter and battle lines have been drawn.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has declared Penny a murderer. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has christened him an American hero.

I choose to call him neither and I won’t until I have a clearer idea of what actually happened.

What I do know is that the scenario in New York doesn’t seem so far removed from Greensboro, where mental illness and homelessness routinely conspire on city streets:

As someone who worked most of his career in a downtown office, I’ve seen it for myself:The smartly dressed woman with the suitcase on wheels who would pause on random street corners and rant at the top of her lungs.

The panhandler who followed me and my wife for a block after we had told him we had no cash to give.

The man who would sit on street corners shirtless in the heat of a summer afternoon instead of seeking shelter in the shade.

Then there was Marcus Smith, a Black homeless man who died in September 2018 after being “hogtied” by police who had been trying to help him. Smith had been anxious and agitated as he wandered into and out of traffic on Church Street. After an unnecessarily long and contentious legal battle, the city settled with Smith’s family for $2.57 million last year while admitting no liability. But GPD has since banned hogtying.

I also have encountered, from time to time, people I grew up with to whom life hasn’t been kind, whether it was drugs or mental illness, or both, that sent them to the streets.

There’s always a smile, at least at first, as old friends reconnect. Then a gnawing sense of sadness.

I encountered one such person several years ago near Center City Park. We embraced. How long had it been?

Then he told me a story of divorce and addiction. He had been quick-witted and athletic when we were growing up in Woodmere Park. Now his eyes were hollow.

We said we’d keep in touch. Months later he was dead.

So you never know. That homeless person could be your friend. Or it could be you.

Even so, I’d be lying if I didn’t confess that my reaction to the homeless isn’t always compassionate. Sometimes I’m irritated. Sometimes I’m afraid.

As for Jordan Neely, like Marcus Smith, if only he had gotten the help he needed ...

It doesn’t appear that Penny meant to kill Neely, but it’s also not clear whether Neely threatened anyone on that train.

There were witnesses. We’ll learn more in time. Until then, I won’t choose a side.

What we do know here and now is that mental health care is an ineffective in North Carolina as it is in New York.

We also know that Neely could be violent. Among the more than three dozen arrests on his record, four were for punching people, two for assaults in the subway. In one case, in November 2021, he struck a 67-year-old woman in the face, breaking her nose, and was charged with assault.

We know subway riders in New York, especially women, feel afraid of being hassled, harassed, or worse.

We know Neely led a troubled life.

We also know we’ve seen one story after another about a Black man gasping his last breaths while in a chokehold, or under someone’s knee.

And, yes, we know that Penny is white and Neely was Black, but the facts of this tragedy are not so simple. There are lots of grays, in this case and in the broader issues it reflects (race, poverty, afforfable, housing, drug abuse, mental health).

So we do no one any good by leaping to conclusions, based on what we think happened on May 1.