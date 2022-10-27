Allen Johnson: 'You and I disagree, therefore one of us must die'

I should have sensed that something was wrong.

My newswriting students at N.C. A&T seemed unusually sullen and bleary-eyed, even for an 8 a.m. class.

Why the sad faces? I joked. This was a Wednesday morning, not a Monday, I said.

“And it’s homecoming week!”

No one laughed.

Maybe it was the quiz I was about to give. Or maybe they’d had a late night of homecoming festivities.

Then a student asked if I knew.

“Uh, Mr. Johnson,” he said, “you heard about the student who was killed last night?”

The class pointed me to the late-night email alert from the administration that I hadn’t yet seen.

Kaneycha Turner, a 19-year-old freshman from Statesville, had been fatally shot at an off-campus party at an apartment complex called the Cottages..

A second person also died from gunshot wounds — a 15-year-old, for God’s sake —who Crimestoppers identified as Ronaldlee Snipes, a high school freshman.

Four others were injured, one critically, during the outdoor “block party,” which was not affiliated with the university.

Between 16 and 30 gunshots had been fired, according to 911 callers.

None of my students had known Turner personally, but it didn’t matter. She was family. And they clearly were shaken by her death.

As much as it saddens me to say it, I have been here and done this before.

I have tried before to make sense of senselessness to a room of mostly teenage freshmen a day after one of their schoolmates had been gunned down.

A&T Chancellor Harold Martin recalled that previous incident on Wednesday.

“Six years ago this month, A&T lost two students in an incident close to where Kaneycha and the deceased male lost their lives,” Martin wrote in an email to students Wednesday.

“When such disastrous history is repeated in our midst, we ignore it at our own peril. The environment for this week’s events will not get better unless we — students, colleagues, friends, you and I — take decisive steps to change it.”

The shooting Martin was referring to, on Oct. 2, 2016, was eerily similar.

In a house party in October 2016 when someone fired shots into an apartment in the very same area that killed a 19-year-old sophomore and a 21-year-old junior. They were bystanders who were struck by stray bullets during a dispute they had nothing to do with.

That incident resonates personally with me because the student who had hosted the party was one of mine.

And some way, somehow, on the day following the incident, which had occurred early on a Sunday morning, he showed up at 8 a.m. for Monday’s class.

He sat where he typically does, in the back corner of the computer lab in Crosby 110.

“Why are you here?” I asked him after class.

I had known it was his apartment because he had been interviewed by a News & Record reporter.

“I didn’t have anywhere else to go,” he said with a blank stare. “And I don’t have anything else to do.”

His apartment was now a crime scene, so he was staying with a friend, he told me.

He said he was OK but he was not. He appeared numb, almost dazed.

I don’t recall what else I said as I tried to comfort him. None of this was his fault, I said.

I’m not sure he heard me.

Six years later, the nightmare repeats.

And six years later we find ourselves asking the same question: Where are our young people learning the bloody and patently stupid credo that “You and I disagree, therefore one of us must die”?

As a a 20-year-old A&T sophomore told the News & Record: “Why do we have to use guns? There are other ways to resolve things.”

To its credit, A&T in recent years has increased patrols in areas near campus and has upgraded lighting and security at A&T-owned student housing near the Cottages property. During Martin’s tenure the university has been upfront about crime and safety issues, rightly placing students’ well-being ahead of public image concerns.

But there is only so much an institution can do.

At some point students also have to take some responsibility for their safety.

Martin warned them again, as he has warned them before, to be wary of off-campus parties. “To put their critical thinking skills to use and to modify their plans and behavior accordingly.”

They should listen.

A day earlier, police used pepper spray and tear gas after a crowd at a party at the Province Apartments, which caters to college students in Greensboro, began to throw rocks and bottles.

Police say a similar incident occurred last year.

Meanwhile, A&T’s homecoming will go on as scheduled ... safely, I pray.

In a year in which the university was supposed to hold its first completely normal Homecoming since the pandemic, well, normal will have to wait another year.

As for the student in 2016 in whose apartment those two students were shot and killed, I hope he’s OK.

That Monday morning in Crosby 110 was the last time I ever saw him.