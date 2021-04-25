Allen Johnson: You call it E. Market St. For me it's Memory Lane.

Of course, that was then. Market Street had begun to decline even when I was a first grader. As the 1960s came and went, “Urban Renewal” took more than it gave. Greensboro opened itself (more or less) to citizens of all races. A highway to nowhere, Murrow Boulevard, cut an unnecessary swath through east Greensboro, as if the railroad track wasn’t enough of a divider between Black and white.

One of the unintended consequences of integration was the loss of vibrant businesses and amenities in the east: shops, restaurants, a grocery store, doctor’s and dentist’s offices, and even a movie house, the old Palace Theatre.

The late Rev. Michael King developed a new shopping center at the corner of Murrow and Market (on pretty much the same site where I used to get my head cut), but the big hopes for the center as an anchor for economic growth never have been realized. A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop was the unlikely centerpiece of that project but couldn’t make a go of it.

Now a massive new mixed-use project at the site of the old post office may be a sweeter proposition. Called Bailey Village at New Downtown East, it’s financed by a Washington, D.C.-based church, the United House of Prayer for All People, which has a successful record with such projects. There will be shops and apartments.