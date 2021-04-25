Allen Johnson: You call it E. Market St. For me it's Memory Lane.

The earliest recollections I have of East Market Street are of a small barber shop in the shadow of the old Southern Railway overpass where a soft-spoken man named J.C. cut my “head” every two weeks.
When I was at my littlest, J.C. would sit me on a smooth wooden board he propped on the arms of his big swiveling chair.
I was a snaggle-toothed first grader, with a tuft of curly hair that seemed to rise from my scalp like a light-brown flame from a candle.
Amid the sweet aroma of aftershave and talcum powder, J.C. would work his electric clippers like a maestro as he, my dad and the other men discussed world affairs.
If memory serves, the shop was located in a modest strip across the street from a bustling service station. And next to the gas station was United Institutional Baptist Church, where I grew up listening to Sunday sermons by the Rev. Charles Anderson and was baptized as a youth (just barely). I stumbled and nearly fell into the small pool that stood in for the River Jordan behind the pulpit.
As for the barber shop, it also happened to be next door to an ABC store, which may have been why so many people seemed to be coming and going all the time (usually in very good moods).
Next to the center was a dirt parking lot pocked with dips and divots.
And about a block from it was the old railroad overpass, which still stands, and still snags the roofs of too-tall tractor-trailers and pelts you on your head with steady drips when you walk under it.
I remember one night excitedly declaring to J.C. and my dad that I wanted what “that man” was getting.
Two or three chairs away the gent was wrapped in a plastic smock as the barber, with gloved fingers, was massaging a pungent chemical into his scalp. That, J.C. said of the term for straightening Black men’s hair, was called “a process.” “And you don’t want that.”
My dad nodded.
“Besides,” J.C. added, “it burns like the dickens.”
And that was the day when Allen Johnson and Al Sharpton parted ways tonsorially.
As I got older, Market Street was where I once played hooky from church. I never felt so guilty in my life.
And as I grew ever older, Market Street remained a nerve center in east Greensboro — where as teens we’d hang out at the Cosmos Club (in a shopping center that had replaced the strip and the barber shop). Or rent tuxes for proms and weddings at the Red Hanger Formal Wear shop. Or play basketball or swim at the Hayes-Taylor Y.
Farther east was the Lorillard cigarette plant where my mother worked for most of her adult life until she retired. “P. Lorillard,” as we called it, paid well, and lifted many Black residents into the middle class.
Of course, that was then. Market Street had begun to decline even when I was a first grader. As the 1960s came and went, “Urban Renewal” took more than it gave. Greensboro opened itself (more or less) to citizens of all races. A highway to nowhere, Murrow Boulevard, cut an unnecessary swath through east Greensboro, as if the railroad track wasn’t enough of a divider between Black and white.
One of the unintended consequences of integration was the loss of vibrant businesses and amenities in the east: shops, restaurants, a grocery store, doctor’s and dentist’s offices, and even a movie house, the old Palace Theatre.
The late Rev. Michael King developed a new shopping center at the corner of Murrow and Market (on pretty much the same site where I used to get my head cut), but the big hopes for the center as an anchor for economic growth never have been realized. A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop was the unlikely centerpiece of that project but couldn’t make a go of it.
Now a massive new mixed-use project at the site of the old post office may be a sweeter proposition. Called Bailey Village at New Downtown East, it’s financed by a Washington, D.C.-based church, the United House of Prayer for All People, which has a successful record with such projects. There will be shops and apartments.
And, finally, you’d hope, a broader realization that there’s money to be made in the east. And that integration didn’t have to come at the cost of Black businesses and a culture that was rich and proud.