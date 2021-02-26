Allen Johnson: You name it, we throw it away, anywhere. Slobs are us.

The new legislation would levy a fine ranging from $500 to $2,000 for the first offense, up to $4,000 for a second offense.

Yet, absent concerted enforcement by police (and they're already busy with 1,001 things to enforce already, from seatbelts to cellphone use), I don’t see steeper fines making that much of a difference.

Law enforcement in the state issued only 1,689 citations for littering in 2020, an 18% decrease from the year before and 29% since 2016, The News & Observer reports. And many of those cases were dismissed in court.

The root of the problem, as I see it, is a blissful lack of ownership for the trash we generate.

Just toss it. City crews will come to pick it up on trash day. And then it magically disappears. (Actually, it doesn't. It goes into a landfill in someone else's community.)

Thankfully, the bill does provide money for marketing.

That's likely to make a greater impact. And the rest of us should reinforce that message.

We can set better examples. Teach our children to respect their environment.

And for God's sake, raise them to be less wasteful than we are because, in the end, what really needs to be tossed is our throwaway culture.

Allen Johnson is executive editorial page editor of the News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal.