Allen Johnson: You name it, we throw it away, anywhere. Slobs are us.

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, the saying goes.
I say, "Rubbish."
Most of the time it’s just trash.
I see it for myself on daily walks along Elm-Eugene Street and JJ Drive. There's the unsightly (wrappers, plastic bottles, beer cans); the unusual (shoes, socks and other articles of clothing; tires, screws and mysterious metal fragments) and the downright disgusting (used condoms).
And it's mounting in Greensboro, if a recent spate of letters to the editor is to be believed.
It started with one letter and then another decrying the mess we’re making on medians and sidewalks and in vacant lots.
Thankfully, all the letters arrived electronically, so no one had the chance to ball them up and throw them on somebody’s lawn.
Added to the usual jetsam and flotsam along roadsides in Greensboro now are discarded COVID masks.
After wearing them (a good thing) some of us just throw them, well, anywhere (a terrible thing).
Slobs are us. And we should be ashamed of ourselves. But, according to the evidence, we’re not.
Full disclosure: I’m the kind of guy who wonders why people leave crumpled napkins, half-filled popcorn tubs and empty drink cups at their seats in movie theaters (back in the days when we went to movies).
So call me a litter prude, if you will. But c’mon. You’re walking right past a trash receptacle on your way out of the theater. Would it kill you to use it?
As for why the problem’s getting worse, part of it is seasonal, says Thomas Suher, a board member of the local nonprofit Greensboro Beautiful, or GBI.
Suher also says COVID may play a role because more people are ordering takeout.
“We’re seeing an epidemic of litter all across the highways, and we can’t keep up with it,” South Carolina Transportation Secretary Chrissy Hall told The Associated Press.
GBI works with the city on such initiatives as planting trees, maintaining public gardens, recycling and clearing litter.
Litter typically increases during cooler weather, Suher says.
In fact, the nonprofit is in the midst of its Winter Wipeout 2021, a community cleanup effort that concludes today.
Last year, according to GBI’s website, 280 volunteers collected 410 bags of litter in Greensboro. That’s an increase over the previous year’s total of 125 volunteers and 125 bags, which may or may not be a sign of progress.
Because we keep replenishing the litter, the cleaning doesn’t end today.
The Great American Litter Cleanup is scheduled for April 17-May 2. And the Big Sweep will follow in September, on a date to be determined.
You can help by signing up at GreensboroBeautiful.org. The GBI website also includes a map of "hot spots" you can volunteer to help clean.
If it makes you feel better (it shouldn't), Greensboro isn’t an island of castaway candy bar wrappers, cigarette butts and soda bottles unto itself. This is a statewide problem.
And again, state officials say, COVID plays a part, limiting Adopt-a-Highway programs by community groups. The state also has decreased funding for private contractors who maintain roadsides and medians and pick up trash.
In the meantime, we keep throwing stuff away in the wrong places. There ought to be a law.
Well, there is and it may be getting tougher if state House Majority Leader John Bell (R-Wayne) has his way. Bell’s Highway Cleanup Act of 2021 calls for doubling penalties for littering.
The bill’s other prime sponsors include Rep. Pricey Harrison, a Greensboro Democrat who is known for her environmental advocacy.
Litter makes strange bedfellows. Harrison told The (Raleigh) News & Observer that she can’t remember ever working with Bell on a bill.
The new legislation would levy a fine ranging from $500 to $2,000 for the first offense, up to $4,000 for a second offense.
Yet, absent concerted enforcement by police (and they're already busy with 1,001 things to enforce already, from seatbelts to cellphone use), I don’t see steeper fines making that much of a difference.
Law enforcement in the state issued only 1,689 citations for littering in 2020, an 18% decrease from the year before and 29% since 2016, The News & Observer reports. And many of those cases were dismissed in court.
The root of the problem, as I see it, is a blissful lack of ownership for the trash we generate.
Just toss it. City crews will come to pick it up on trash day. And then it magically disappears. (Actually, it doesn't. It goes into a landfill in someone else's community.)
Thankfully, the bill does provide money for marketing.
That's likely to make a greater impact. And the rest of us should reinforce that message.
We can set better examples. Teach our children to respect their environment.
And for God's sake, raise them to be less wasteful than we are because, in the end, what really needs to be tossed is our throwaway culture.
Allen Johnson is executive editorial page editor of the News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal.