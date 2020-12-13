Allison Robertson and Marvin Swartz: Legalizing marijuana has pros and cons

As more states adopt full legalization, we have a real opportunity to gain more insights about both the intended and unintended consequences of marijuana legalization. Unfortunately, the lure of new tax revenues from legalization is enticing states to rush toward legalization — even when there is no clear plan to invest these revenues in health care or to develop systems of surveillance of the health effects of legalization before it is enacted. As these states plan for implementing recreational use, what are the tangible steps they should take toward critical public health surveillance?

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine in 2017 reported on the current scientific knowledge about the potential health benefits and harms associated with marijuana use. They found evidence that cannabis can have significant medical benefits in reducing pain associated with some medical conditions and pain and nausea associated with cancer chemotherapies.