So many thoughts, so little time and space …

Some readers have characterized our criticism of a high-speed chase that recently claimed the lives of two innocent teenagers as anti-police.

The person who was at fault in that incident, they say, was the man who stole a car, not the Forsyth County deputy who chose to pursue him on a Triad thoroughfare.

To do otherwise, they say, is to be soft on crime.

This probably explains why politicians are reluctant to address the issue. But they need to.

Here’s the rub: Is any property crime worth jeopardizing lives to catch the perpetrator?

At best, in this case, the thief would have been caught and the car would have been recovered.

Is that outcome worth risking the lives of other to achieve?

Of course it isn’t.

The only time a high-speed chase is justified is when the persons being pursued pose a clear danger to others if they’re not caught.

For instance, if they’re armed or already have harmed or killed others, then by all means go after them.

Otherwise, get the make and model of the car and the plate number and arrest them later.

Imagine if that would have happened on May 8, when the driver fleeing in a stolen 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis made a U-turn into oncoming traffic on the Winston-Salem Beltway and crashed into a car, killing himself and two others.

Discretion is often the better part of valor.

That’s not being anti-police. That’s being pro-common sense.

ONLINE HATE SPEECH has surged to the point that players at this year’s French Open tennis tournament were using special software to filter it out on social media.

“It has never stopped,” Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, told reporters last week.

“If anything, “said Stephens, who is Black, “it has only gotten worse.”

How bad? she was asked.

“I mean, obviously when there are FBI investigations going on with what people are saying to you online, it’s very serious,” Stephens said.

This is notable for two reasons:

For one thing, it rebuts those people who insist that perceptions of racism are only the figments of the imaginations of woke minorities with victim mentalities. That if we’d only shut up about it, it would go away.

And, for another, that Europeans are somehow more enlightened about race.

Ask Black soccer players their thoughts about the slurs and monkey sounds that often emanate from the stands or the bananas tossed onto the pitch.

ONE THING’S FOR SURE now: The “p” in GOP does not stand for “Pride.”

As the nation celebrates Pride Month (at least most of it does) there apparently is a page in the Republican playbook that calls for bullying LGBTQ people well, just because ... as a campaign strategy.

That includes shaming corporations for having the nerve to acknowledge gay Americans in products and advertising, as if that was hurting anyone. And so it has come to pass that Bud is a four-letter word and Target has become an ironic name for a major retailer.

And public schoolteachers are being accused of “grooming” children.

Said an exasperated math teacher recently to the school board in Hernando County, Fla.: “No one is teaching your kids to be gay. Sometimes, they just are gay. I have math to teach. I literally don’t have time to teach your kids to be gay.”

Not that long ago we were celebrating the evolution of Americans’ attitudes toward the gay community, presumably because we’re come to view them as co-workers, friends and relatives.

You know, not really all that different from the rest of us.

Now this.

Even in the cesspool that is politics in America today, this is hateful and exploitative.

And those who cynically traffic in this filth should be ashamed.

I HAVE NEARLY STEPPED on snakes while running in Greensboro four times so far this spring.

Three of the near misses occurred on the paved oval in Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.

A fourth with bluish skin slithered about 10 feet ahead of me one day and I politely waited till he passed.

Among the close calls, one of the snakes, a grayish baby, was only about 10 inches long. The others were considerably bigger.

One of them, with brown spots and angry eyes, seemed as startled as me when my right foot barely avoided him.

He reared his head as if to say, “Seriously, dude?”

For what it was worth I said, “Oops!”

“Hey, I saw that!” an approaching walker said, in case I needed a witness.

This is why the motto “share the road” has taken on added meaning to me these days.

So has “Don’t tread on me.”