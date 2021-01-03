Amanda Sturgill: Resolved: I won’t contribute to fake news

I admit I won’t be sad to see 2020 slip away into the pages of history. As we stand at the start of a new year, I resolve to be a better critical thinker about news, and I hope you will, too.

It’s been hard to tell what information is reliable and true. Like most people, the news I see often finds me. It shows up in notifications on my phone or in my social media feeds.

That’s convenient, but it can also steer me wrong. When you take bits of news out of their contexts, it’s hard to assess the quality. Someone’s unsupported opinion can look a lot like a verified fact when I see it in a Facebook group or in an Instagram video. A channel offers daytime shows with information gathered by qualified journalists who follow codes of ethics. The same channel offers evening shows with opinion-makers who want to get me to think a particular way. Sometimes, the opinion-makers call their show facts or real truth.

It’s confusing, to say the least.