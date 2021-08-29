Ames Simmons: 2021 is the year to move on LGBTQ protections

I don’t always agree with North Carolina’s U.S. senators, but I appreciated a recent chance to meet with Sen. Richard Burr’s office to discuss something where we can find common ground: ensuring fairness and equality for all Americans. Congress has the opportunity in 2021 to enact LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections, and I am counting on Sens. Burr and Thom Tillis to help hammer out details of this crucial legislation.
I’ve lived in Raleigh since 2017, after growing up and beginning my career in Georgia. I earned my law degree at Emory University and worked for more than 16 years as in-house counsel for a major health care consulting firm.
In 2008 I began to understand that I am a transgender man. I also became aware that I enjoyed no state or federal employment nondiscrimination rights, that my company’s health insurance policy explicitly barred coverage for transition-related care, and that I needed to build a nest egg to pay my own health care costs in case I lost my job. Five years ago, with some confidence in my 16 years of job seniority, I came out at work and formally began transitioning.
My job proved to be secure, but I spent untold hours with the HR department working out procedures for making my transition smoother and safe. None of my suggested changes to the employee handbook aimed at helping trans colleagues were adopted, and the company made no changes to its health care plan to cover the costs I was paying, even though it could have without increasing premiums.
A year later, I moved to Raleigh to lend my policy expertise — learned DIY over eight years in Georgia — to the effort to improve the transition experiences and rights of other trans folks. I currently work as policy director for the National Center for Transgender Equality.
I found an LGBTQ community in Raleigh, but I also encountered the personal discomfort some legislators of both parties betrayed when I lobbied at the State Capitol. At home one evening, I received a harassing call from someone calling me an “abomination” in God’s eyes. I routinely get misgendered when out in public, and in a movie theater men’s restroom someone entered, eyed me up and down, and turned and exited.
Steeled by my legal training and the privilege that accrues to white people in our society, I’m able to avoid confrontations, even as a 5-foot-tall man. But in my work, I repeatedly hear stories from North Carolinians who experience far less safety as they go about their lives — such as an incarcerated trans woman denied needed health care or another woman who was assaulted in a parking lot.
The difficulties facing LGBTQ folks go far beyond what I’ve witnessed personally. Discrimination has profoundly damaging consequences for LGBTQ Americans. One in three LGBTQ folks, according to a 2020 survey, experienced discrimination — in public spaces, on the job, in schools and in their neighborhoods — in the previous year. That number rises to 60% among trans people.
Transgender Americans are among the most vulnerable, experiencing unemployment and poverty at up to three times the national average, with almost one in three having endured homelessness. Violence also stalks the lives of trans people — with a record 44 hate-motivated murders last year. Three transgender women have been murdered so far this year in North Carolina. Psychological distress — including self-harm — far exceeds that confronting Americans generally.
Black and Latino LGBTQ folks, elders and the community’s youth also face daunting burdens.
Now, I’m optimistic Congress can finally act. For the first time, both Democrats and Republicans have put forward measures that add LGBTQ protections to our nation’s civil rights laws. The major obstacle between their bills involves balancing the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people with Americans’ religious liberties.
Finding a path to getting the job done is what legislators do when committed to solving problems, and Sens. Burr and Tillis can look to the 21 states — including our neighbor Virginia — with laws that prohibit anti-LGBTQ discrimination without compromising religious freedoms.
Washington can follow suit, with senators reaching across the aisle to end the divisive pattern pitting religious liberties against LGBTQ rights. Every major civil rights advance — from the 1964 Civil Rights Act to the Americans With Disabilities Act — has struck the appropriate balance.