Ames Simmons: 2021 is the year to move on LGBTQ protections

A year later, I moved to Raleigh to lend my policy expertise — learned DIY over eight years in Georgia — to the effort to improve the transition experiences and rights of other trans folks. I currently work as policy director for the National Center for Transgender Equality.

I found an LGBTQ community in Raleigh, but I also encountered the personal discomfort some legislators of both parties betrayed when I lobbied at the State Capitol. At home one evening, I received a harassing call from someone calling me an “abomination” in God’s eyes. I routinely get misgendered when out in public, and in a movie theater men’s restroom someone entered, eyed me up and down, and turned and exited.

Steeled by my legal training and the privilege that accrues to white people in our society, I’m able to avoid confrontations, even as a 5-foot-tall man. But in my work, I repeatedly hear stories from North Carolinians who experience far less safety as they go about their lives — such as an incarcerated trans woman denied needed health care or another woman who was assaulted in a parking lot.