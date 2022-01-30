Andrew Brod: Boom Supersonic takes flight: Will the Triad's economy lift off as well?

There sure has been a lot of good economic news in the Triad recently.
On Wednesday, Boom Supersonic officially announced that it will locate its new manufacturing facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport, where it will produce its new supersonic passenger jet, the Overture. Last month, Toyota announced that it will build a plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite to make batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles.
Both facilities involve emerging technologies and yet they seem to dovetail nicely with North Carolina’s manufacturing tradition. Toyota is an established company, but while Boom is quite new, it has already landed contracts with United Airlines and the U.S. Air Force.
Not all of our good news has been of the high-tech variety. Publix is nearing completion on a massive distribution center east of Greensboro that will supply its grocery stores in North Carolina and Virginia.
These facilities will create jobs, some of which will be filled by current residents and some by newcomers. They will generate economic spillovers, as related companies seek to locate near them. Economic-development leaders are talking about the “megatrends” that favor even further growth in the Triad economy, and I’m not here to say they’re wrong. But these developments are up against a troubling trend, and our ultimate success depends on whether we can reverse it.
More people, fewer jobs
The Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area consists of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties. Since 2000, the population of this metro area has risen by about 21%. But while our population grew, the number of jobs actually fell. That’s the troubling trend.
The Greensboro-High Point metro area hit its employment peak in late 2000, with 373,600 jobs in the three counties. Employment dropped during the 2001 recession and dropped further as North Carolina shed textile and apparel jobs amid global competition. The number of jobs started rising in 2004 and reached a new peak in late 2006, at 371,600 jobs. We fell 2,000 jobs short of regaining those we’d lost over the previous six years.
Then the Great Recession hit and our region experienced deep job losses. Employment started rising again in 2010, and it increased steadily until February 2020. That was our most recent peak, and immediately thereafter, COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the economy and employment fell here as it did elsewhere.
Our pre-COVID peak was a mere 365,100 jobs. Not only had we not regained the jobs lost during the Great Recession, but we hadn’t even gotten back to where we were in late 2000. Each successive peak has been lower than the one before it.
The economic recovery from COVID has been slow and uneven. As of last month, there were 350,900 jobs in our metro area. We’re still about 4% below our pre-COVID peak, and about 6% below our all-time peak of 2000.
Inside the numbers
There are different prisms to use on the Triad economy. A different federal database reports the number of employed people in the Greensboro-High Point metro area, which is different from the number of jobs. As of late 2021, we have nearly 2% more employed people in the Greensboro-High Point metro area than in 2000. That’s still disturbing given the 21% growth in population since then. Perhaps slightly more of us are employed but are commuting to Burlington and Winston-Salem.
Explanations aside, our jobs numbers are very different from those in other key metro areas. We’re 6% below where we were in 2000, but there are 33% and 50% more jobs in the Charlotte and Raleigh metro areas than in 2000. The Winston-Salem metro area is rather like us, with a slim 2% increase since 2000.
Economics is often called the dismal science, but my goal is not to depress you. I do, however, want to underscore our recent economic experience. The Triad has undergone a long-term economic transformation from low-margin manufacturing to whatever comes next. We’ve been struggling through this transformation for at least two decades, and it hasn’t been pretty. Perhaps the recent good news will be a turning point that allows us to reverse this ugly trend.