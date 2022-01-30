Andrew Brod: Boom Supersonic takes flight: Will the Triad's economy lift off as well?

The economic recovery from COVID has been slow and uneven. As of last month, there were 350,900 jobs in our metro area. We’re still about 4% below our pre-COVID peak, and about 6% below our all-time peak of 2000.

Inside the numbers

There are different prisms to use on the Triad economy. A different federal database reports the number of employed people in the Greensboro-High Point metro area, which is different from the number of jobs. As of late 2021, we have nearly 2% more employed people in the Greensboro-High Point metro area than in 2000. That’s still disturbing given the 21% growth in population since then. Perhaps slightly more of us are employed but are commuting to Burlington and Winston-Salem.

Explanations aside, our jobs numbers are very different from those in other key metro areas. We’re 6% below where we were in 2000, but there are 33% and 50% more jobs in the Charlotte and Raleigh metro areas than in 2000. The Winston-Salem metro area is rather like us, with a slim 2% increase since 2000.

Economics is often called the dismal science, but my goal is not to depress you. I do, however, want to underscore our recent economic experience. The Triad has undergone a long-term economic transformation from low-margin manufacturing to whatever comes next. We’ve been struggling through this transformation for at least two decades, and it hasn’t been pretty. Perhaps the recent good news will be a turning point that allows us to reverse this ugly trend.