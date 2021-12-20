Andy Koren, Libby Fisher and Fred Guttman: Hatred has no place in our community

Last Sunday morning the evil of hatred came to Greensboro. As people were waking up, a vile antisemitic piece of propaganda in a zip-top bag was placed in the driveways of many residents in our city. The propaganda sheet accused the Jewish community of causing the COVID pandemic. The piece is connected to a known, viciously antisemitic website whose logo, not accidentally, resembles a Nazi swastika.
As rabbis of Temple Emanuel, we are writing to say that hatred has no place in our community.
We know that demonizing any identifiable group in our community threatens the safety and security of all. This time, that hatred was directed at the Jewish community.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the Jewish people have been accused of causing a plague. Between 1348 and 1351, one-third of Europe died from the Black Plague. Jews were slanderously blamed for starting the plague by poisoning the wells. For us, this was a double whammy. We died either from the Black Plague or were murdered at the hands of antisemitic mobs that accused us.
Fast forward to our times: COVID has taken its toll in our community, especially among our elderly. We rabbis, like so many other clergy, have buried more than a few congregants who have died from the virus.
We hope and pray that this plague will quickly disappear from the midst of all of us. At the same time, demonization of our people must not take root here or anywhere, so we are speaking out.
We in the Jewish community are resolute in our determination to educate ourselves, our youth and others in our area about the terrible consequences of all types of bias, bigotry, racism, homophobia, Islamophobia and antisemitism.
In the history of the Jewish people, we have seen and experienced the terrible consequences of hate and have learned well the lessons of these horrible occurrences. The main lessons are that hatred must be fought wherever it raises its ugly head and that education against it is of paramount importance.
Indeed, after the deaths of 6 million Jews during World War II, the phrase “Never Again” became a watchword of sorts for the Jewish people. We believe that “Never Again” must begin in the classroom and the home.
Cowardly acts such as what occurred Sunday in Greensboro will not succeed in dividing our community.
The Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel once wrote: “The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference. The opposite of art is not ugliness, it’s indifference. The opposite of faith is not heresy, it’s indifference. And the opposite of life is not death, it’s indifference.”
We will not be indifferent!
We will continue to pray and work for the day when bigotry will be replaced by justice, demonization by compassion and hatred by love. On that day, the Greensboro as it is will become the Greensboro as it ought to be!
May we all work together to bring about that day, soon and speedily!
Rabbi Andy Koren is senior rabbi, Rabbi Libby Fisher is director of Religious Education and Rabbi Fred Guttman is rabbi emeritus of Temple Emanuel in Greensboro.