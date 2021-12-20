Andy Koren, Libby Fisher and Fred Guttman: Hatred has no place in our community

We hope and pray that this plague will quickly disappear from the midst of all of us. At the same time, demonization of our people must not take root here or anywhere, so we are speaking out.

We in the Jewish community are resolute in our determination to educate ourselves, our youth and others in our area about the terrible consequences of all types of bias, bigotry, racism, homophobia, Islamophobia and antisemitism.

In the history of the Jewish people, we have seen and experienced the terrible consequences of hate and have learned well the lessons of these horrible occurrences. The main lessons are that hatred must be fought wherever it raises its ugly head and that education against it is of paramount importance.

Indeed, after the deaths of 6 million Jews during World War II, the phrase “Never Again” became a watchword of sorts for the Jewish people. We believe that “Never Again” must begin in the classroom and the home.

Cowardly acts such as what occurred Sunday in Greensboro will not succeed in dividing our community.