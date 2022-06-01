Andy Koren, Libby Fisher and Fred Guttman: You can and should do something

The fourth book of the Five Books of Moses, the Book of Numbers, begins with a census of the ancient Israelites in the desert.

That was their “numbers.”

But now given the horrific mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, let us consider some of our American “numbers.”

At the Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston, S.C., nine African Americans were murdered in a racist attack on June 17, 2015. At Pulse in Orlando, Fla., a well-known gay nightclub, 49 were murdered and another 53 wounded in a hate-filled attack on June 12, 2016. At the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, 11 were murdered and another six wounded in an antisemitic attack during Sabbath morning prayers on Oct. 28, 2018.

Our schools should be sanctuaries, yet they have not been spared. In 2021 there were 42 school shootings, the most in any year this century, and there have already been 24 acts of gun violence this year.

Were we as a country to put up a monument in our nation’s capital to youth, educators and staff killed in school shootings since the Columbine massacre in April 1999, there would be 185 names on it.

That’s not a world war, or Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War or Afghanistan. But it is Sandy Hook, Marjorie Stone Douglas and so many others. And now Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Twenty-one names of precious souls, most no older than 11 years old, were added to that list.

These now are our “numbers.”

In light of this, let us recall the teaching of St. Augustine in Catholic tradition and the Dubner Maggid in Jewish tradition, who both taught us to “Pray as if everything depends on God; and act as if everything depends on you.”

Jewish tradition also teaches that “saving one life is equivalent to saving an entire world.” One does not need to be Jewish for this teaching to resonate. Protecting others, and especially our youth, are bedrock American values.

Which is why we are calling out for more than prayers. We encourage you to call at least one member of Congress and our two senators.

The number of the main switchboard is 202-224-3121.

Tell them that prayers are not enough and that now is the time to act. Mention that you support legislation that seeks to renew the ban on assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines, establishing universal background checks, closing the private-sale loophole and strengthening the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

The Book of Numbers begins by taking a census of living people. We, by contrast, are counting the dead.

Enough is enough!

Too many have been wounded and we pray for their healing.

Too many futures, especially those of young children, have been lost.

Too many parents and family members are now grieving. May God comfort them in their bereavement.

Too many leaders lack the courage to place safety and lives over partisan politics.

Yes, our prayers are important, but we will never stand idly by while our neighbors bleed (Leviticus 19:16).

Our nation is bleeding and is in dire need of healing.

Jewish tradition teaches that “The world only exists because of the breath of school children.”

Now is the time to act, especially for the sake of the tomorrows of our children and for the healing of our country. Call Congress now!

Andy Koren is senior rabbi, Libby Fisher is rabbi/director of religious education and Fred Guttman is rabbi emeritus of Temple Emanuel in Greensboro.