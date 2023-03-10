The 1983 Nation at Risk Report sparked an ongoing cycle of educational reform. Responding to its claim that "a rising tide of mediocrity" in education threatened the entire nation, President Ronald Reagan allocated millions of dollars to improve student performance.

Forty years later, despite continual updates to Reagan's initiatives, the news is bleak: 66% of fourth graders are not proficient in reading, 67% of eigth graders are not proficient in math and 14% of American children do not graduate from high school within four years. When looked at by race and ethnicity, today’s scores reflect the same disparities, often called the Achievement Gap, that school reforms were meant to close. After 40 years of trying, it’s time to look beyond teachers and testing for answers.

There are many factors that explain educational disparities, but pandemic-driven school shutdowns illuminated one of the most important: the Opportunity Gap. The Opportunity Gap is created when factors beyond a student’s control (such as race, family income or housing insecurity) impact their access to educational opportunities. Almost immediately after schools pivoted to online learning, it became clear that while some families took basic educational supports such as access to technology and high-quality child care for granted, other families could not access them at all.

Those families — disproportionately Black, Indigenous, Latinx and multilingual — experienced not only the interruption of their children's formal education, but also delays in resuming it. Simultaneously, they no longer had access to food resources and child care that were formerly supplied by schools, leaving them vulnerable to the impact of pandemic-driven income loss and illness. Every one of those factors widened the Opportunity Gap, and taken together they were potentially catastrophic.

How to fix it

Having recognized the Opportunity Gap, policymakers rushed to close it, at least temporarily. COVID relief funds offered schools a means to increase access to technology, hire support staff such as nurses and tutors, and to fund community schools with smaller class sizes. As we approach the 2024 expiration of those funds, we need long-term, systemic solutions that will continue to increase educational opportunity.

That’s the inspiration behind Guilford College’s second annual Guilford Dialogues. On March 16-17, more than 30 local, national and international educational leaders will gather with community members on Guilford’s campus to focus on this year’s theme: "Building Strategies for Educational Opportunity and Inclusion." Like the economic issues that inspired the first Guilford Dialogues, the educational concerns to be addressed this year are complex and often highly politicized. They are historical in their roots, and contemporary in their consequences. As participants engage with each other and invited speakers, the conversations are likely to be passionate or even contentious. Still, whether or not we agree on how to bridge the Opportunity Gap, we’re all in agreement that it must be done.

The local story

Guilford County is a perfect setting for this year’s Dialogues. Our school system is the 50th-largest of the 14,000 districts in the U.S., but is located in a state that ranks 42nd out of 50 for school funding. In its 126 schools, Guilford County educates 68,000 students who speak more than 120 languages. Providing paths for those 68,000 students to attend our local colleges, community colleges and universities may largely be determined by our response to the opportunity gaps they face today.

With universities under financial threat and the closure of at least one successful campus scholarship program due to cost, we’re at risk of losing more of our most effective community resources. College graduates are happier, healthier and more likely to enjoy their work than those who don’t attend college. They have better access to jobs that provide health insurance, housing stability and retirement benefits. Ultimately, the success of our public schools determines the success of our colleges and universities, which in turn strengthen our community as a whole.

We can take hope from the short-term success of some pandemic responses, just as we can from new equity initiatives recently signed by President Biden. But we can’t stop at hope. Instead of allowing inequities such as broken funding systems and narrow measures of student success to remain in place, our work is to create schools that are sites of justice and joy.

After 40 years of intense educational reform, our students and communities deserve nothing less.