Less than a year after the N.C. Supreme Court announced its decision in Harper v. Hall, determining that extreme partisan gerrymandering violates the North Carolina Constitution, the court heard the very same case again on Tuesday. This rehearing occurred not because of any change in the law, nor the emergence of new facts. This exceedingly rare move by the court — in the last three decades, the court has granted fewer than 1% of rehearing requests — is the result of an election.

In November, Republican justices won a majority of the court’s seats. Pro-gerrymandering legislators immediately asked the newly constituted court to reverse its Harper decision, and despite the unprecedented nature of this request, the court is entertaining it.

The people’s compact with their elected government depends on a belief that courts apply the rules fairly, regardless of the political persuasion of the parties or the person holding the gavel. The state Supreme Court’s handling of the Harper case has brought the perception of it as a neutral arbiter to a precipice; overruling Harper would push it over.

But the new Republican majority on the court can walk us back from the ledge: Even if they would have — and in some cases did — come to a different conclusion when the court first heard the Harper case, they can — and should — vote to uphold Harper now. The maneuvering that made this extraordinary rehearing possible will taint any other result, and the reversal of a landmark Harper decision within months of the election would make a farce of the nonpartisanship the justices espouse.

A few short months ago, the justices who secured a Republican majority campaigned against the kind of legal seesawing that a reversal of Harper would portend. Justice Richard Dietz made nonpartisanship a theme of his campaign, rightly cautioning that "(t)he idea that the law will swing back and forth based on the composition of the Supreme Court is deeply troubling" because "(o)ne of the key roles of our Supreme Court is to maintain the certainty and stability that we have in our law."

Without that stability, Justice Trey Allen worried, "people are going to look at the court and say, 'Well, they’re making decisions based on their political background.' "

They were right then; they would be wrong to overrule Harper now.

It’s hard to imagine a context where the consistency of the law matters more than in the drawing of legislative maps. For our elected representatives to act in the interests of their constituents, they need to know who those constituents are. And for North Carolinians to have faith that their elected representatives will serve them faithfully, they must be able to hold those representatives accountable in elections when they don’t — not see the ones who let them down foisted onto a new set of voters.

And whether in the context of redistricting or criminal law or business regulation, it’s simply unsustainable for the court to apply the law differently every time its partisan balance shifts. North Carolina justices are elected for eight-year terms. These races have been close (Chief Justice Paul Newby won election by 401 votes of 5.4 million cast), and, since North Carolina resumed partisan judicial elections in 2016, the majority has already switched from one party to the other two times. The average North Carolinian may well see the court flip dozens of times in their lifetime. The meaning of our fundamental rights and the rules by which we do the state’s business can’t change with it.

The N.C. Supreme Court’s decision in Harper was hardly a radical one. In fact, numerous other state supreme courts have reached similar conclusions based on language nearly identical to that our court relied on in recognizing the right of voters to see their interests reflected in their legislature. This does not mean, of course, that the Harper court got its decision exactly right. But it belies any argument that the Harper court was so wrong that its ruling should be overturned immediately and completely — with the court’s legitimacy as its price.

The Supreme Court of North Carolina has a decision to make. Will it succumb to the spirit of partisanship, reducing itself to a balloon in political winds — or will the court demonstrate that the judiciary can apply the law as jurists, not as Republicans and Democrats? Judicial restraint does not always mean pulling the courts back as much as possible; sometimes it means following a precedent you disagree with.

Republican justices — if they do not want to forever be known as Republican justices — must exercise judicial restraint.