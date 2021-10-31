Antonia Monk Richburg and Josie Williams: Much has been done, more is needed to address the housing crisis

Nationally, only about 16.5% of ERAP funds have reached the households waiting so desperately for this relief, due to the overwhelming number of applications and limited infrastructure. Greensboro has proven to be well ahead of the curve. In the first three months, GHC received and disbursed $1.5 million. In total, nearly $3 million went to almost 1,000 of our most vulnerable households. Still, more than 700 pending applications have been submitted and more come in each day.

The numbers are one thing, but we have to remember what they represent. Each application is a household on the verge of homelessness. Each household is a family. These are our friends and neighbors; this is our community.

Stable housing is essential to a family’s well-being. Families are able to stay together. Children are able to stay in school. Households are able to stay healthier and keep their neighborhood support systems intact. With stable housing, there is not the overwhelming anxiety of wondering where to safely rest at night.