Antonia Monk Richburg and Josie Williams: Much has been done, more is needed to address the housing crisis

In March of last year, our worlds became smaller. “Home” took on a whole new meaning. We clung to it, were confined to it, and from its windows we watched COVID-19 wreak havoc on the outside world.
The financial blows of the pandemic created mass instability. For families already living paycheck to paycheck, having a place to call home became even more tenuous. Hours were cut, jobs were lost and child care was nonexistent — not to mention the risk of contracting the often deadly virus.
It took incredible advocacy for the powers that be to enact the eviction moratorium that prevented immediate mass homelessness. Families waited anxiously each time the moratorium’s end date approached, and they felt relief each time it was extended at the last minute. Until it wasn’t.
Throughout this crisis, Greensboro Housing Coalition (GHC) has been an immediate first responder — having been firmly planted on the frontlines of local affordable housing for more than 30 years. The city of Greensboro released more than $700,000 in federal CARES Act funding to GHC for disbursement to local families who were behind on rent. Almost overnight, GHC’s call volume spiked by 10 times. Applications for assistance flooded the small office. The need was — and remains — overwhelming. In a period of months, GHC processed 1,500 CARES Act assistance applications.
Those funds were not enough to stop the bleeding. After national advocacy from individuals and organizations emphasizing the need for additional and more flexible financial assistance, the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) was initiated. In March 2021, GHC was recruited once more by the city and worked with local housing partners at the Salvation Army, Housing Consultants Group and Greensboro Urban Ministry to continue distributing essential funds, this time totaling more than $16 million.
Nationally, only about 16.5% of ERAP funds have reached the households waiting so desperately for this relief, due to the overwhelming number of applications and limited infrastructure. Greensboro has proven to be well ahead of the curve. In the first three months, GHC received and disbursed $1.5 million. In total, nearly $3 million went to almost 1,000 of our most vulnerable households. Still, more than 700 pending applications have been submitted and more come in each day.
The numbers are one thing, but we have to remember what they represent. Each application is a household on the verge of homelessness. Each household is a family. These are our friends and neighbors; this is our community.
Stable housing is essential to a family’s well-being. Families are able to stay together. Children are able to stay in school. Households are able to stay healthier and keep their neighborhood support systems intact. With stable housing, there is not the overwhelming anxiety of wondering where to safely rest at night.
The eviction moratorium officially ended Aug. 26. Courts reopened, and households that were behind on rent began to be evicted from their homes. Through advocacy to disrupt the eviction process, GHC secured the ability to receive eviction dockets in advance and was newly granted access to be in courtrooms with clients to assist them in real time. GHC is now able to provide proof of application or upcoming assistance in the courtroom and has worked with the Clerk of Court’s office to allow certified checks from our agency to be accepted on behalf of clients who have been approved for assistance.
In Greensboro, local agencies have done incredible work with the funding provided, preventing homelessness for thousands of families in our community. Yet the need continues, making it imperative that additional funding be allocated to address this overwhelming housing crisis.
Antonia Monk Richburg is chair of the Board of Directors and Josie Williams is executive director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition.