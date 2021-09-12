Badi Ali: Nothing could have prepared me for the aftermath of that day

Unfortunately, and ironically, this mistrust of Muslims extends within the Muslim community itself. This is due to infiltration by FBI informants who have gone into Islamic centers, befriended and framed innocent people — many of whom have been imprisoned.

As a community leader living in the post-9/11 era, I often reflect on the following question: How can I take what I learned from the Quran and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) to help change the anti-Muslim rhetoric and the fear-mongering?

Changing the anti-Muslim narrative begins here — at home. It begins with teachers, parents, faith leaders and community activists. We must teach one another to embrace diversity. We must educate ourselves and one another about the social and political factors that played a large role in 9/11. Lastly, we must promote community safety through unity. It is the responsibility of the majority to protect and amplify the voices of the minority.

After the events of 9/11, the Islamic Center of the Triad and other Muslim individuals received a lot of threatening calls but we also received flowers and cards from local churches. I personally received threatening phone calls but my neighbors comforted me. Collectively, local Muslims were especially welcomed and comforted by the Quakers and Franciscans. These were warm gestures, expressing solidarity.