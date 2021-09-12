Badi Ali: Nothing could have prepared me for the aftermath of that day

Twenty years later and I still recall the shock of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.
That morning when it happened, I was at the Dunkin’ Donuts in Greensboro, drinking my daily cup of coffee.
Nothing could have prepared me for what followed. That Friday, very few Muslims came to the mosque to participate in the weekly congregational sermon and prayer (jumah).
Normally, the mosque would be crowded with hundreds of worshippers, causing temporary traffic jams. For the months to come, however, the first row of worshippers would be barely filled.
At work, one of my employees gave me a sudden cold shoulder, outwardly disrespecting me because of my identity as a Muslim.
I recall seeing a Muslim brother going to the Dunkin’ Donuts bathroom with a beard and emerging from the bathroom without it.
“I live in the rural country!” he told me, to justify his action.
Another brother changed his son’s name from “Osama” to “Adam.”
Another brother started going by “Mo” instead of “Mohammed.”
Parents would relay to me stories of their children being bullied in schools: “Where did you hide the bomb, Ahmad? Let me check your backpack!”
Exchanges like this were unfortunately common, in addition to the name-calling: “Taliban!” “Terrorist!” “Hey, Osama Bin Laden!”
Little relief was and is given to young Muslims, Arabs and those who appeared to be Arab. Time and again, children were being told to “lie low” with their identities.
I was even told to “lie low” by a reporter after being a guest columnist in a local paper for many years.
I remember my wife warning my two young children to never talk about politics in school. She would tell me, “Be careful with what you say around the kids.” She thought I was crazy for sharing my opinion.
I and other Muslims, were visited by authorities and questioned about our relationships and connections to the ones responsible for 9/11, in addition to our day-to-day activities and faith affiliation.
But what I found crazy was the sentiment against my religion, my identity.
Today, the media — news outlets, movies, shows, etc. — still far too often showcase Islam as a backward practice with masked murderers as its followers. This has contributed to genuine misinformation and overall fear and mistrust of Muslims — or individuals who may “look” Muslim (i.e., males with long beards, males with turbans or females with veils).
Unfortunately, and ironically, this mistrust of Muslims extends within the Muslim community itself. This is due to infiltration by FBI informants who have gone into Islamic centers, befriended and framed innocent people — many of whom have been imprisoned.
As a community leader living in the post-9/11 era, I often reflect on the following question: How can I take what I learned from the Quran and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) to help change the anti-Muslim rhetoric and the fear-mongering?
Changing the anti-Muslim narrative begins here — at home. It begins with teachers, parents, faith leaders and community activists. We must teach one another to embrace diversity. We must educate ourselves and one another about the social and political factors that played a large role in 9/11. Lastly, we must promote community safety through unity. It is the responsibility of the majority to protect and amplify the voices of the minority.
After the events of 9/11, the Islamic Center of the Triad and other Muslim individuals received a lot of threatening calls but we also received flowers and cards from local churches. I personally received threatening phone calls but my neighbors comforted me. Collectively, local Muslims were especially welcomed and comforted by the Quakers and Franciscans. These were warm gestures, expressing solidarity.
Fortunately, my two veiled daughters were not bullied or harmed by their classmates in their school. Their teachers maintained a safe, open environment.