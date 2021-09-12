Barbara Leland: Threats, bullying, fights, drugs, a gun, knives ... here's how we handled them

Students discussed and created the following new process: Let students write notes to me and slide notes into my hand as I circulated about the classroom. Place a box near the classroom door so students could drop notes into the box if they missed the chance to hand them to me.

We discussed how no classmate would know what they were sharing: questions about their academics, a headache or stomach ache, lack of sleep, parents going through a divorce, safety issues.

We discussed that students did not need to include their names. If a student did sign his or her name, I would respond within 24 hours ... if not by the end of the day ... if not by the end of my planning period.

Daily, students began sliding notes into my hand, sharing challenges they were facing or observing; safety issues included bullying, suicide attempts, illegal drugs, upcoming fights, weapons. Almost every student included his or her, wanting a return note.

I strongly encourage parents and educators to include this note-sharing in their children’s classrooms. “Under the radar” is a term we use when students are aware of situations before adults. Students’ note-sharing was instrumental in helping me learn “under the radar” situations our students were facing.