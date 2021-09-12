Barbara Leland: Threats, bullying, fights, drugs, a gun, knives ... here's how we handled them

During my educational career, I taught 4,000-plus students.
They included third through eighth graders in mathematics and science, as well as students at five of our local colleges.
While teaching classes from fifth to eighth grade (students aged 10–15 years old), I faced student-on-student bullying, fights, illegal drugs, suicide attempts, sexual assaults, two rapes, brass knuckles, knives, a gun and four student-written threats to shoot classmates and staff.
And I was just one teacher.
In the 1990s, while teaching eighth grade, we teachers learned at the end of one school day that a gun had been passed back and forth between a substitute’s classroom and students’ lockers. The following day, I asked students in each of my five classes to respond to several questions:
How and when did you learn about the gun?
What were you feeling?
What would have helped you share with an adult?
What could we do to better safeguard our students, our children?
The innocence, fear and helplessness shared in their writing was revealing and heartbreaking. Students did not know how to tell. Students did not want to be seen talking to adults, did not want to be seen in counselors’ or administrators’ offices.
Students discussed and created the following new process: Let students write notes to me and slide notes into my hand as I circulated about the classroom. Place a box near the classroom door so students could drop notes into the box if they missed the chance to hand them to me.
We discussed how no classmate would know what they were sharing: questions about their academics, a headache or stomach ache, lack of sleep, parents going through a divorce, safety issues.
We discussed that students did not need to include their names. If a student did sign his or her name, I would respond within 24 hours ... if not by the end of the day ... if not by the end of my planning period.
Daily, students began sliding notes into my hand, sharing challenges they were facing or observing; safety issues included bullying, suicide attempts, illegal drugs, upcoming fights, weapons. Almost every student included his or her, wanting a return note.
I strongly encourage parents and educators to include this note-sharing in their children’s classrooms. “Under the radar” is a term we use when students are aware of situations before adults. Students’ note-sharing was instrumental in helping me learn “under the radar” situations our students were facing.
The highest priority of school leaders, elected officials and communities should be to ensure a quality education in a safe environment.
Research reveals that a child needs to feel safe, loved and valued to be most receptive to learning. Academic success increases with a focus on safety. Also, many students who commit violent crimes, threaten others or act out are crying for help. Do not let those cries go ignored.
We need to effectively ensure the safety of our children and school personnel. School safety is every child’s right.
Barbara Leland (saferschools@yahoo.com) lives in Greensboro, was a local Safer Schools Team member (www.saferschools.blogspot.com) and served on three steering committees with the NC Safer Schools Team. In addition, she served as a regional mathematics coordinator with the N.C. State Department of Public Instruction’s Mathematics Division and as a consultant with six national educational publishing companies.